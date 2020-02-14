Janet Dacal's Solo Album MY STANDARDS is Now Available on CD Online and in Stores

Ghostlight Records has announced that Janet Dacal is releasing her debut solo album My Standards on CD online and in stores today, Friday, February 14. It was released in digital and streaming formats last week. A collection of Dacal's favorite standards with a Cuban-American flair, the album features special guests vocalists Olivia C. Dacal and Javier Muñoz. A veteran of Broadway's In the Heights and Wonderland, Dacal is currently starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" The Band's Visit. My Standards was produced by Alberto Salas and Janet Dacal, with Carlos Josè Alvarez serving as principle arranger. Alberto Salas is the Music Director for the 13 piece band. To purchase, stream or download My Standards, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/janet-dacal-my-standards

Dacal reflects, "My parents played Cuban music because it was a way for them to remain tethered to their home of Cuba. Their Cuban boleros (slow-tempo Latin music) kept their sense of 'self' alive too. Their sacrifices, undying love and constant support were my permission slip to fulfill my dreams. Part of immigrant culture is that we believe in dreams. We believe in the sparkly magic and promise of America. For me, one of those dreams was to be a Broadway performer and another whose box had remained unchecked until now, was recording an album."

"This album honors my parents and the rich inheritance of their culture," she continues. "It honors my very first music teachers, both Cuban and American. It honors all of the musical masters that came before me. Mostly, this album is for you... music. Thank you for saving me time and time again and for outliving us all."

Additional arrangements are by Alexis "Pututi" Arce, John Di Martino, Alberto Salas, and Ramón Stagnaro.

"Janet Dacal - MY STANDARDS" TRACK LIST

1. It Don't Mean A Thing

2. Orange Colored Sky (featuring Olivia C. Dacal)

3. Be True To Me

4. My Funny Valentine

5. L-O-V-E

6. Fever

7. Tenderly

8. Moondance (featuring Javier Muñoz)

9. Begin the Beguine

10. I Got Rhythm

11. Sabor A Mi





