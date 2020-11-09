James Monroe Iglehart Shares Photos From BIGGEST LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN on HGTV

The series premieres Friday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

James Monroe Iglehart will host "Big Little Christmas Showdown" on HGTV this winter! The actor took to Twitter to share photos from the series; see them below.

The series premieres Friday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Tony winner hosts the four-part "mini-sized" holiday house tournament-style series. James, best known for his larger-than-life characters in Broadway's Aladdin and Hamilton, will lead the nation's best miniaturists as they face-off to create the merriest mini holiday houses, complete with all the festive, tiny trimmings.

Each week, only one team will wow the spirited panel of judges, including designer Genevieve Gorder and miniatures experts June Clinkscales and Dave Asling, to advance to the next round of this cheerful competition.

In the final round, the top contenders will craft their most extravagant mini holiday houses ever for a chance at the ultimate victory: a grand prize worth $50,000 and the surprise of a lifetime when their winning miniature is super-sized into a magical vacation home decked out for the season.

Hey Y'all Guess who is the newest host for @Hgtv!

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown premieres Friday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.@GenevieveGorder, #JuneClinkscales #DaveAsling will judge. Amazing designs & a grand prize worth $50,000! #biggestlittlechristmasshowdown #HGTV pic.twitter.com/fmDhZOacai - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) November 9, 2020

Related Articles