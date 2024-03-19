James Corden and Anna Maxwell Martin To Lead THE CONSTITUENT At The Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Olivier Award-winner James Corden and BAFTA- winner Anna Maxwell Martin have signed on to lead The Constituent, a new stage play from Olivier Award-winner Joe Penhall.

The production will play at The Old Vic in London from June 13 to August 10., directed by Olivier Award-winning Old Vic Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus.

According to Deadline, the volatile new work follows "a hard-working opposition backbencher whose ideals of public office are tested by the demands of a man in crisis."

“In a theatre once mainly renowned for classic revivals, I’m excited to present The Old Vic’s 25th world premiere since my tenure began in 2015 – this urgently topical new play from Joe Penhall set in a local MP’s constituency office,” said Warchus. “In a landscape of increasing threat, what place is there for empathy? Is an open-door policy now dependent on stab vests?”

The cast of The Constituent also includes Zachary Hart. Tony Award-winner Rob Howell will provide scenic and costume design with lighting design by Hugh Vanstone.

The playwright said of the play, “I began writing this play four years ago, as I became fascinated and appalled by the growing antipathy towards elected politicians. But during lockdown, it looked like theatre was done for, so when I showed a rough first draft to Matthew and he had such a confident vision for it, I was simultaneously thrilled and doubtful of our chances. It’s beyond exciting to be finally doing it and I feel utterly indebted to The Old Vic and everyone involved for getting us here.”

About the Stars

James Corden's theatre work includes his Tony Award-winning performance in One Man, Two Guvnors and The History Boys. His TV credits include The Brit Awards, A League of Their Own, and Gavin and Stacey. Corden's big screen credits include the film adaptations of Into The Woods, Cats, and The Prom. His other film credits include Trolls and The Emoji Movie. In March 2015, Corden succeeded Craig Ferguson as host of the American late-night talk show The Late Late Show. Corden has also hosted 2016 and 2019 Tony Awards and the 2017 and 2018 Grammy Awards.

Anna Maxwell Martin has been seen on screen in the BBC's And Then There Were None, Death Comes to Pemberley and Poppy Shakespeare, for which she won a BAFTA Award for Best Actress. Her film work includes: Philomena, Becoming Jane and The Hours and her theatre credits include: Di and Viv and Rose (Hampstead); Measure for Measure (Almeida); The Female Species (Vaudeville); Cabaret (Lyric); The Entertainer, Dumb Show (Royal Court); His Dark Materials, Honour, Three Sisters, The Coast of Utopia (National Theatre) and The Little Foxes (Donmar Warehouse).