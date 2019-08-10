Jake Gyllenhaal Returns to Broadway! Take a Look Back on the Actor's Accomplished Career on the New York Stage

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making his Broadway return in Sea Wall/A Life!

Previously known for his work on screen, Gyllenhaal began working in theatre in 2012, and has continued to wow audiences on and off Broadway, and beyond, ever since. As we celebrate his return to the New York stage, take a look back on Gyllenhaal's stage history...

If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Gyllenhaal made his American stage debut in the play If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet by Nick Payne, in 2012 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Gyllenhaal played the role of Terry, estranged uncle of fifteen-year-old Anna, who is struggling with bullying due to her weight.

Check out clips of Gyllenhaal in action in the video below!

Constellations

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut in 2014 in the play Constellations.

The play follows beekeeper Roland (Gyllenhaal) and cosmologist Marianne (Ruth Wilson) through their romantic relationship.

The American premiere of Constellations was directed by Michael Longhurst. The show ran in 2014 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Gyllenhaal received a Drama League Award nomination for his role as Roland. The play also received a Drama League nomination for Best Play.

Check out a preview of the show below!

Little Shop of Horrors

In 2015, Gyllenhaal starred as Seymour in the City Center Encores! Off-Center production of Little Shop of Horrors. This was Gyllenhaal's musical debut, and the first time many heard him sing!

Gyllenhaal played florist shop worker Seymour Krelborn who pursues a romance with his co-worker Audrey by acquiring a plant that feeds on human blood.

This star-studded cast also featured Ellen Greene as Audrey, Taran Killam as Orin, Joe Grifasi as Mushnik, Eddie Cooper as Audrey II, and Tracy Nicole Chapman, Marva Hicks, and Ramona Keller as the Urchins.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Sunday in the Park With George

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

In 2017, Gyllenhaal returned to Broadway to star in Sunday in the Park With George!

Gyllenhaal starred alongside Annaleigh Ashford, as painter Georges Seurat in the second Broadway revival of this Sondheim classic.

Hear Gyllenhaal sing 'Finishing the Hat' in the video below!

Sea Wall/A Life

Sea Wall/A Life off-Broadway

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Sea Wall/A Life premiered off-Broadway at The Public Theater, starring Gyllenhaal alongside Tom Sturridge. The show has now officially opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre!

Gyllenhaal performs the second monologue in the play, titled A Life. A Life is described as "a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most."

The production is directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Get a sneak peek at the show in the video below!

What's next for Jake Gyllenhaal?

In 2020, Gyllenhaal will reunite for Annaleigh Ashford for the West End production of Sunday in the Park with George. The show will play the Savoy Theatre beginning June 11, 2020. Tickets are currently on sale through September 5.





