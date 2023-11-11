Jackie Williams' Jazz Memorial to Be Held at Saint Peter's Church on Monday

The jazz community will gather at Saint Peter's Church on Monday evening, in person, and via livestream, to celebrate the life and legacy of jazz drummer Jackie Williams (1933-2023).



Jackie was born in Harlem and lived and played in New York City throughout his life. He began playing drums so young, and in such a musical climate, that he couldn't recall when exactly he became a professional drummer. Jackie played for many years with Doc Cheatham. Other leaders he worked with include Illinois Jacquet, Jay McShann, and Junior Mance. He worked extensively with the Harlem Blues & Jazz Band and the Jazz Foundation's Jazz in the Schools program. Over a long and varied career he also played with Buck Clayton, Bobby Hackett, Earl Hines, Billy Butler, Al Casey, Milt Hinton, Alberta Hunter, Maxine Sullivan, Joe Williams, Tiny Bradshaw, Al Cohn, Johnny Guarnieri, Slam Stewart, Bobby Short, Stéphane Grappelli, Buddy Tate, and Teddy Wilson. He frequently played in Europe and appeared at jazz parties or on jazz cruises. In recent years he appeared with the next generation of New York musicians including Evan Christopher, Marc Devine, Hide Tanaka, Jon-Eric Kellso, and Nicki Parrott. Mr. Williams is survived by his nephew Al as well as cousins and other family. (From the obituary in the Syncopated Times website.)



The musicians celebrating Jackie's life this evening include: Marc Devine, Michael Howell, Danny Mixon, Rick Bogart, Bill Wurtzel, Fuku Tainaka, Dennis Llewellyn Day, Tad Shull, Chris Flory, Hide Tanaka, Ehud Asherie and many more.



Saint Peter's Church in Midtown Manhattan has been the site of many memorials and celebrations-of-life for jazz musicians throughout the decades. This memorial is organized and funded by Marc Devine, Al Jackson, Jazz Foundation of America, and Saint Peter's Church.



The memorial begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs for two hours.



There will be a reception with light refreshments from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.



Saint Peter's Church

619 Lexington Avenue (between 53 and 54 Streets)

New York, NY 10022



Please enter using the doors on 54 street.