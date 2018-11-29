JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT 50th Anniversary Production to Play London Palladium

The Daily Mail is reporting that a 50th Anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be heading to the London Palladium next summer.

Michael Harrison will produce the production, which will begin a 12-week limited run on June 26, 2019. No director or cast has been announced yet.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son.

The first collaboration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and lyricist Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King), JOSEPH blends pop, country and rock into an uplifting, technicolored story of biblical proportions.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door.

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

