JOE'S PUB @ ASTOR Returns To Astor Place On Sunday, July 23, Free And Open To The Public

Joe's Pub @ Astor, the live performance series presented in collaboration between Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and The Village Alliance, returns to Astor Place on Sunday, July 23 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm. This kicks off the first of two events this summer, and will feature artists YahZarah and Greg Banks. The series is free and open to the public, outdoors on Astor Plaza.

Performances are curated by community-first organizations The Community Cookout & The Soapbox Presents, who have joined forces to offer a dynamic evening of liberation through live music and dance. Dozens of vouchers for free meals at Astor Plate will be offered to those in need (subject to availability). All are welcome at this event that will specifically hold space for Black and brown communities to gather and celebrate self-love.



The event will additionally celebrate the return of the Astor Place Cube to its home on the plaza after it was removed for refurbishment. This event is sponsored in part by the Select Equity Group L.P.

“Partnering with Village Alliance every summer is an amazing opportunity for Joe's Pub to bring joyful music outside to Astor Place. We love the initiatives of Endea Owens & The Community Cookout and The Soapbox Presents, both groups bringing great live music, dancing, and food to their local communities for free. We're thrilled to bring them downtown to Astor Place for the day!” said Isabel Kim, Associate Director of Joe's Pub.

“The Village Alliance is excited to partner with Joe's Pub for an unforgettable evening of music. Don't miss out on an extraordinary night of jazz, soul, and funk, where we unite to celebrate community and summer in New York City,” said Scott H. Hobbs, Executive Director of The Village Alliance.

JOE'S PUB, a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist—including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village Alliance has been a leading advocate for the Greenwich Village community for thirty years. As a Business Improvement District, the Alliance works with area residents, businesses, cultural and academic institutions to ensure the district continues to grow and succeed. Our mission is to create a cleaner, greener, attractive and more enjoyable Greenwich Village neighborhood for all people.