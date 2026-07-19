JAZZ SAMBA to Play Dizzy's Club Featuring Duduka Da Fonseca & Maucha Adnet

Drummer and percussionist Duduka Da Fonseca, vocalist Maucha Adnet, and pianist Helio Alves are set to perform JAZZ SAMBA at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City from July 29 through August 2, 2026. The run includes sets on Wednesday, July 29, Friday, July 31, Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, with two sets each evening. Joining the trio are Craig Handy on saxophones and flute, Peter Washington on bass, and Guilherme Monteiro on guitars. Dizzy's Club is located at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Broadway at 60th Street, fifth floor.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th SETS at 7pm and 9pm FRIDAY, JULY 31st SETS at 7pm and 9pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st SETS at 7pm and 9pm SUNDAY, AUGUST 2nd SETS at 5pm and 7:30pm

Maucha Adnet, vocals Duduka Da Fonseca, drums Helio Alves, piano Craig Handy, saxophones & flute Peter Washington, bass Guilherme Monteiro, guitars

Since 2007, drummer Duduka Da Fonseca, pianist Helio Alves and vocalist Maucha Adnet have been presenting the titular program at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center, and at other venues throughout the world. A concept set steeped in personalized history of varied sorts—Da Fonseca's, absorbing this hybridized style at the foot of the masters in Brazil; Adnet's and Da Fonseca's, working with the late Antonio Carlos Jobim; Alves' and Da Fonseca's, playing together in bands in New York City for more than a quarter century—it's a show that never fails to impress and inspire. There's still no substitute for seeing this band live—as this writer can attest, having had the pleasure on more than one occasion—but this is pretty damn close. -Dan Bilawsky . All About Jazz

For more information, visit www.helioalvesmusic.net and https://www.drummerworld.com/drummers/Duduka_Da_Fonseca.html.

The engagement brings together a group of musicians with deep roots in Brazilian jazz, including Da Fonseca, a longtime member of Trio Da Paz, and Adnet, who performed with composer Antonio Carlos Jobim as part of Banda Nova beginning in 1984.

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