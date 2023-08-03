JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Present Variety Show Tribute To Sheldon Harnick, August 7

Featuring special performances by Christiane Noll, Bonnie Langford, Kleinbort, and more.
Show business tour de force and 12-time TONY Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy's long standing TV show aptly titled Jamie deRoy & friends, announces that the August 7th telecast will honor legendary lyricist, Sheldon Harnick, who passed away on June 23, 2023 at age 99.
deRoy, along with co-host Barry Kleinbort intertwine archival footage, anecdotes and special performances by Christiane Noll, Bonnie Langford, Kleinbort, and deRoy's interview with Sheldon Harnick, from a 2010 Primary Stages evening at 59E59. Musical Direction by Paul Greenwood.
Song selections include:
Christiane Noll - “When Did I Fall in Love?” (Fiorello)
Barry Kleinbort - “Annatevka” (Fiddler on the Roof)
Bonnie Langford - “Sunrise, Sunset” (Fiddler on the Roof)
Music by Jerry Bock and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
The Jamie deRoy & friends Variety Show has been on the air for over 30 years. The program airs every other Monday at 8:00pm on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37). The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, and produced by Russell Bouthiller.
