Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ira Glass Comes to Queens College in March

The event is on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Ira Glass Comes to Queens College in March

On Saturday, March 11 at 8pm, Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College welcomes radio host Ira Glass for a multimedia presentation that chronicles his life and career in storytelling.

For more than 25 years, public radio fans around the world have traveled the airwaves guided by the instantly recognizable voice and keen journalistic mind of Ira Glass. Glass, who began his career as an intern at National Public Radio (NPR) in 1978, is the creator, producer, and host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program he launched in 1995 that attracts more than 5 million listeners around the world every week. Glass has pioneered a highly influential style of documentary storytelling, exploring topics both intimate and international in scope-from humorous personal history to true crime, to pressing domestic issues like immigration, gun violence, and the economy. The show has been awarded the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including six Peabody Awards and the very first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded to a radio show or podcast, breaking all records to become the most popular podcast ever created. Named Time magazine's "Best Radio Host in America," Glass uses a mix of audio clips, music, and video to pull back the curtain on his process, life, and career as one of America's foremost storytellers.

Glass' Seven Things I've Learned combines audio clips, music, and video to tell his life story, as he shares lessons and insights gathered over his long, winding, and often wild career. Over the years, he has worked on nearly every NPR network news program and held virtually every production job at its headquarters. He has been a tape cutter, newscast writer, desk assistant, editor, reporter, and producer. Glass has also filled in as host of the news shows, Talk of the Nation and Weekend All Things Considered. About the program, he has said, "Some of the things I've learned have to do with radio. Some don't. I won't pretend: this talk is a container for whatever lessons interest me the day I show up on stage. I'll show video and play audio clips of especially illuminating things that've happened on the radio show, and especially funny things too. I'll explain what we learned making a television show and why we asked to be taken off television. I may talk about Serial. I may discuss hiking, which I've never tried, or marriage, which I have."

In addition to the public performance at 8pm, Glass will meet Queens College students in the afternoon for an informal classroom Q&A with 30 students from English and Media Studies majors for 60 minutes. This Q&A is not open to the general public.

Queens College English professor Jason Tougaw says "Ira Glass is a supreme audio storytelling. As Co-Director of the Queens Podcast Lab and a faculty member teaching podcasting, I work with a lot of talented students following in his footsteps. We also have WNYC's Arun Venugopal on campus this semester. Our students will be learning from legends of the medium."

Kupferberg Center for the Arts is located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing NY 11367. The public performance is on Saturday, March 11, 8pm. Tickets are $30-$75 and can be purchased online at https://kupferbergcenter.org/event/ira-glass/ or KCA Box Office at (718) 793-8080.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles Photo
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles
Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC Photo
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC
Get a first look at footage of the world premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Best We Could!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORKPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
February 27, 2023

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway ResidencyTicketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency
February 27, 2023

Ticketmaster is warning that due to high demand, many fans will not be able to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency. 
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child ActorsMRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
February 27, 2023

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.
Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayLea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
February 27, 2023

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will join Here Lies Love's Broadway cast for a special guest engagement this summer. See how to purchase tickets!
Contest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort LauderdaleContest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale
February 27, 2023

Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock & Roll returns to The Parker! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, but also tells the story of America and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our 'melting pot,' which is poured into the fabric of our music and has influenced generations around the world.
share