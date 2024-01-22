Intrepid Museum to Present 2024 Kids Week in February

The Intrepid Museum will host its annual Kids Week festival this year from Saturday, February 17–Saturday, February 24. During Kids Week, children of all ages and interests will learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) through fun-filled activities, NASA displays & exhibits, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances, special guests and interactive demonstrations designed to educate and inspire.

This year, Kids Week will feature three days of space-themed programming, including planetarium shows and a variety of displays and demonstrations from NASA. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will highlight NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (ScaN), and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center will speak about their planetary missions. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will have Mars, Earth and Exoplanet-themed exhibits. Kids can also meet a NASA astronaut and hear a firsthand account of life in space!

Additional programming throughout Kids Week will include a chance for kids to concoct their own slime, build their own toothpick structures, explore a variety of LEGO robots, see a special appearance by Blue Man Group and watch the Gazillion Bubble Show.

Kids Week programming partners include That Planetarium Guy, Space Telescope Science Institute, Future Change Makers Academy, Ballet Hispánico School of Dance, Zack and Zoey Adventures, Wildlife Conservation Society, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, International Ocean Discovery Program, American Society of Civil Engineers, Climate Museum, Columbia University's Society of Women Engineers, International Ocean Discovery Program, Blue Man Group, ROBOFUN, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Dream, TheaterWorksUSA, New Victory Theater, Magic, Balloons & More with John Reid, Mad Science, Beardsley Zoo, Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Amateur Astronomers Association, 501st Legion's Empire City Garrison, Two by Two Animal Haven, Space Conceptual Artist Ashley Zelinskie, Meet the Authors: Sharon McDougle, Tami Lewis Brown, Elise Matich and more.

The Intrepid Museum welcomes all visitors, including those with disabilities, their peers and families. For more information about resources available during your visit, please visit intrepidmuseum.org/access. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided on February 18, 21 & 24. To learn more, please email access@intrepidmuseum.org.



All onsite activities are subject to change. For more information and the most up-to-date Kids Week schedule, visit intrepidmuseum.org/kidsweek

About the Intrepid Museum

The Intrepid Museum, a private non-profit, holds a special place in New York City's cultural landscape. Founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the storied WWII aircraft carrier Intrepid—a National Historic Landmark and the centerpiece of its collection—the Museum welcomes over one million visitors annually from all around the world. Its mission is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through bold and immersive collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire future generations.

The Intrepid Museum's dynamic exhibitions exemplify the intersection of history and innovation. Immersive fun, STEM and history are showcased through technological marvels such as Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle, and Growler, the only nuclear-weapons-carrying submarine open to the public. The Museum's one-of-a-kind experience also features dozens of military aircraft including fighter jets, a supersonic spy plane, and the Concorde, the world's fastest commercial airliner, displayed in and around the legendary aircraft carrier, Intrepid, an awe-inspiring setting for an unforgettable adventure. But the true power of the Intrepid Museum extends beyond the mechanical marvels on display to all those whose stories of sacrifice, service and heroism bring history to life.

Guided by its core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the Intrepid Museum's exhibits and programs are designed to provide a meaningful visitor experience for all. The Museum delivers nationally-recognized accessible programming to its audience with an emphasis on underserved communities, individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities, including autism and dementia, and our veterans. Through its after-school, professional development, and STEM programs, the Museum educates and impacts more than 55,000 students each year.

Visit intrepidmuseum.org for more information. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and tour the Museum virtually on Google Arts & Culture and Bloomberg Connects.