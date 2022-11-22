Intrepid Museum Presents BEHIND THE SCENES LIVE: INSIDE THE MISSILE SUBMARINE GROWLER

The Intrepid Museum will present a free virtual tour of the submarine Growler on Thursday, December 8, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm ET. In this virtual event, the Intrepid Museum's Curator of History and Collections Jessica Williams will take audiences on a live tour of a once top-secret nuclear missile submarine!

The Intrepid Museum is home to the submarine Growler, the only nuclear missile submarine open to the public in the United States. In the early 1960s, Growler lurked in frigid waters off the coast of Russia, while the crew waited for the command to launch its devastating weapons.

This live one-hour online experience will offer an in-depth tour of Growler.

Attendees will see the submarine's control center, living spaces and top-secret missile center. Joining virtually will be former crew members of Growler, David Bishop, a torpedoman's mate third class, and Donald Bosetti, an engineman second class. They will share stories about day-to-day life on the submarine as well as moments of hardship and humor.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211111®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbehind-the-scenes-live-inside-the-missile-submarine-growler-tickets-425804521787?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

This is a FREE virtual program. To livestream the conversation, go to the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.