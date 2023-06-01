Intrepid Museum Celebrates Pride Month This June

Hands-on activities for families of all ages and experiences on Inclusive Pride Family Day Saturday, June 4.

The Intrepid Museum will celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members of the past and the present with special in-person public and educational programming. All programs will take place at the Intrepid Museum, located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue).

Families of all ages and experiences are invited to join the Inclusive Pride Family Day on Sunday, June 4, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm ET. Participants will learn all about LGBTQ+ figures in space exploration and the Navy, take part in hands-on art and storytelling activities, and explore the Museum at their own pace with a scavenger hunt. A quiet room will be available to families who need to take a break. A social narrative, visual vocabulary and visual schedule will be sent to every family before the event. Entry to the Museum is FREE with advance registration. Register here: Click Here

Current and former service members and their families who pre-register for Family Day are invited to a special Military Family Luncheon. A light lunch will be available from 12:30 to 1:30pm. Learn more and register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/military-veteran-access-to-inclusive-pride-family-day-tickets-620130054687.

In honor of Pride Month, the Intrepid Museum will host the panel discussion: Contributions and Experiences of LGBTQ+ Service Members and Military Children on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Veterans and family members will share stories of resilience, struggle and activism in the past and present. Guests will learn about the evolution of the military's policies and practices affecting LGBTQ+ service members as well as the new challenges service members and military children face today. ABC7 reporter Derick Waller will moderate the panel. Light refreshments and beverages will be served at 6:00pm in the Museum's hangar deck and the panel will begin at 6:45pm This program is FREE and pre-registration is required. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-panel-discussion-tickets-638932463197

 For the most up-to-date information, visit intrepidmuseum.org.

Veterans Programs are made possible by public funds facilitated by the New York City Council Committee on Veterans, in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. These programs are also supported by the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund. The Museum's education programs are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a private non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided nuclear missile submarine. The Museum is one of the world's most unique cultural institutions illuminating the intersection of history and innovation through the people who lived it and the technology that made extraordinary accomplishments possible.

The mission of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through its collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth.




Recommended For You