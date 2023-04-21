Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intrepid Museum Announces 2023 Summer Movie Series Lineup

Members of the public are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Museum to view classic films, free of charge.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Experience the popular Intrepid Summer Movie Series! On select Friday nights, visitors can watch a movie on the dramatic setting of the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue). Members of the public are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Museum to view classic films, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen.

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of the ship's commissioning, featuring classic "ship" themed films. The Movie Series will open with the screening of Top Gun on Friday, May 26, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. Doors open at 7:00pm. The movie will begin at sunset.

The Museum's Free Fridays also take place on June 30, July 28 and August 25. On Free Fridays, visitors can explore the Museum free of charge and enjoy after-hours programming. Doors open at 5:00pm and close at 8:30pm.

Lineup for the 2023 Intrepid Summer Movie Series:

Friday, May 26: Top Gun

Friday, June 30: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Friday, July 28: Crimson Tide

Friday, August 25: Top Gun: Maverick

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. Alcohol is not permitted. All exits are final; there is no reentry allowed. The Space Shuttle Pavilion will close at 8:00pm and the bridge will be closed during Free Fridays.

Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screenings. The Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities. All films will be captioned for the hearing impaired.

For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit intrepidmuseum.org.






