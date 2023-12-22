Interview: Meet 13 of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Broadway Debuts

The poignant new musical How to Dance in Ohio is currently playing on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. The company of How to Dance in Ohio features an incredible 15 Broadway debuts!

BroadwayWorld spoke with members of the company and asked what it means to them to be making their Broadway debut in How to Dance in Ohio.

See their responses below!

Imani Russell (Mel)

Making my broadway debut with How to Dance in Ohio has been very healing for my inner child, who, like many other autistic children, was told they were too loud, too emotional, and too dramatic. Here I get the chance to just be myself, stimming, singing and all. I’m very grateful for the gift and friends this show has given me.

Madison Kopec (Marideth)

Making my Broadway debut in How to Dance in Ohio alongside my friends means the world to me. This story is an important one to tell and I’m honored every day that I get to be a part of it. I also have a sentimental connection to our theatre. The first Broadway show I ever saw was the revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at the Belasco. I’m so grateful to have made my Broadway debut on this stage and in this beautiful show.

Conor Tague (Tommy)

It really means the world to me that all of us have finally made it. This has been the number one dream of a lifetime that’s finally coming true and getting to share that dream with the best and most loving people ever is something I never want to let go of. I feel truly honored that I get to do this show 8 times a week with the people I love.

Cristina Oeschger Sastre (Ashley Amigo)

I am grateful and honored to be making my Broadway debut with a group of artists (onstage and off) who are neurodiverse, ability diverse, and all bring something unique to the table. I hope that this particular story will lovingly bring awareness of autism and disability to a new audience, and that this show will be a source of joy and empowerment for people who may not have seen their identity reflected on stage before.

Amelia Fei (Caroline)

Being the first person who’s born and raised in Taiwan to be on Broadway, I feel so grateful and honored to make my Broadway debut in How to Dance in Ohio, telling this beautiful and authentic story as an Asian autistic woman, especially when autism are often tucked away in Asian and AAPI communities.

Ashley Wool (Jessica)

Musical theatre for me has always been about human connection, approaching one another's differences with curiosity and an open heart but prioritizing what we have in common. I'm honored and grateful to make my Broadway debut in a show that stands for all of those things--not just in the story we tell onstage, but in the work environment we've cultivated in the process.

Desmond Edwards (Remy)

It's truly a dream come true to be making my Broadway debut, especially with this company. I feel so incredibly honored to be a part of this production and bring authentic autistic representation to the stage. I've learned so much from my time with this company and I can't wait to share our stories with so many people that need to hear them.

Liam Pearce (Drew)

As an autistic person in their 20s, to be able to tell this story to young autistic audiences means the world to me. To show them that there is such beautiful space for their bodies, hearts, and stories in musical theatre is why I am most excited to be making my broadway debut in this particular show. I hope there are many many more like it to come!!

Marina Pires (Swing)

As a person whose life experiences were never fully validated onstage until a little show called In The Heights came along, I feel in my bones the importance of the accessibility work that Ohio is doing - not only for people with disabilities, but for the entire Broadway community. Being a small part of that means the world to me.

Jean Christian Barry (Swing)

For many years I have said/felt that I wanted to be in a Broadway show. I have also often told people that my dream role hadn't been written yet. When I first started to audition for this show I could immediately see so much of myself and my experiences in the characters, so it feels like a multi-layered dream come true.

Hunter Hollingsworth (Swing)

This Debut means a lot to me because this is the first time I've been invited to be in a Broadway production. I've been in the Actors Equity Union for 2 years, during that time I've yet to be in one production. There is finally a production willing to take a chance on me and see what I have to offer in the Broadway Industry.

Collin Hancock (Swing)

To be making my Broadway Debut in this show in particular means redirection on how I view myself and give myself credit, as a human and a performer. It is an honor to be involved in a piece of theater that has such an impact on the history of Broadway. Not only does it invite more communities to the Broadway audience than ever, but it has permanently changed my life. All that, and it's so amazing to watch and listen to. So so so grateful.

Ayanna Thomas (Swing)

To make my Broadway debut within itself has been a dream come true; but for my first Broadway show to be How to Dance in Ohio, it has truly been an honor. Life is about learning lessons and through telling this story of compassion, patience, and love. How to Dance in Ohio continues to teach me to find these things in my own life practices.