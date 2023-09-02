Interview: Jewelle Blackman Reflects on Her Six-Year Journey With HADESTOWN

From original Fate to Persephone, Blackman opens up about her experience with Hadestown, and how it feels to say farewell to the show.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Interview: Jewelle Blackman Reflects on Her Six-Year Journey With HADESTOWN

After six years with Hadestown, Jewelle Blackman is saying goodbye to the underworld. Blackman's journey with Hadestown began six years ago with the show's Edmonton run as one of The Fates, a role she made her Broadway debut with in 2019. She stepped into the role of Persephone in 2022, and she will take her final bow on September 5th. 

BroadwayWorld spoke with Blackman about how it feels to leave the show after so long, what she's learned throughout the journey, and much more. 

Read the full interview below and check out exclusive backstage portraits by photographer Michael Kushner. 

You are leaving Hadestown after a six year journey with the show. How do you feel in this moment?

I feel a nice sense of completion, because it has been such a journey with the show. From different countries, to playing different parts, and I ultimately got to play the role that I always wanted to play when I first came across Hadestown, so it feels like a good circular moment, a good close.

Hadestown

You started this journey as one of the original Fates, and you are ending your journey as Persephone. What was it like for you having the opportunity to embody these different characters and experience show from multiple points of view?

I feel truly blessed and fortunate for that. First and foremost because the show itself spoke to me on such a different level than any other show I’ve been able to be a part of. Especially with The Fates. When I was originally a Fate in Canada, I’m a trained violinist, and so I was the violin Fate in Canada, and I’ve yet to do a show that so well-encompassed all of my talents to that extent. So that was special in itself.

And then, being able to transition and see the show and do the show from Persephone’s eyes, which I think is one of the best-written parts for a woman out there right now. She’s so multi-layered, there’s so much texture, and variety, and range, the vocal requirements needed for her is a gift. So, I’ve been very fortunate to see it and play it from two very different vantage points.

Hadestown

How does it feel to have a show be a part of your life for so long?

I guess I’ll only really know once it’s no longer a part of my life! It’s hard to answer that question, but I gauge it this way, when I first got involved in the show, my son was six years old, and now he’s 12. So it’s been half of his life. I feel like I know now is the time to move on, just because it’s been a part of my life for so long.

What have you learned about yourself throughout your years of performing in Hadestown?

That I can always push myself to do more. That all things are attainable and within reach as long as I persevere and keep working towards it. And things do happen, I believe, when they are supposed to happen. When I first got Hadestown on Broadway, I didn’t understudy Persephone, although I wanted to. I wasn’t allowed to understudy Persephone, they already had two understudies. And then as I was signing for the second year, they asked me, because I had told them I really wanted to understudy her, and then I was able to start understudying her.

The day before the shutdown was my last rehearsal before the put-in the following day. And literally during that rehearsal, the producers walked on stage and said, “Broadway is shut down.” So, I never got to bring that Persephone to light, and that was back in March of 2020. I had to wait until October of 2021 to begin performing - still understudying - Persephone. And I believe all things happen for a reason, because the Persephone that I would have done before the pandemic is very different from the one I did after, because life happens, and a lot of life happened during that 18-month period of time, in terms of my life. I believe everything happens for a reason, and when it’s your time, it’s inevitable it will happen.

Hadestown

What do you think that you will miss the most about the show?

What’s cool about doing Hadestown, and that part, Persephone, is at this point is that it is so a part of me now that I’m in such a place where I can play even more, there is no stress related to performing it. And so, I’m going to miss the ease and the freedom that I feel with that. Because I feel so comfortable with the part. Of course I’m always challenging myself, and pushing myself, but there is an ease, there is no longer the anxiety that can come up at times. So I will definitely miss that. And I’ll miss the Hadestown family, that includes cast and crew, there are some lifelong friendships that were made here, and I will truly miss that.

Do you have any advice for incoming cast members?

Hadestown likes to draw talent that is different from the norm. A voice that maybe doesn’t sound like every other voice, or someone that doesn’t look like everybody else. So, I think anybody coming in should just stay true to that, stay true to themselves. That uniqueness is what makes Hadestown so special, we’re all such individuals putting on this incredible story collectively together. So, leaning into your uniqueness and what makes you an individual is the best thing that you can do, and that will keep Hadestown strong.

Hadestown

What’s next for you?

 Hadestown has kept me away from my child for a period of time, I’m Canadian, so I’m going back to Toronto to live, that’s home base for me. My son is going into the 8th grade, and so I get to be in full mommy mode again, which will be great, I’m looking forward to it. I also have projects that I’m working on, I have some funding from the Ontario Arts Council and a theater company called The Musical Stage Company, and they’re helping me to develop a couple of my shows. So as opposed to performing, I’m really looking into working more on developing those works.

Hadestown

Photo credit: Michael Kushner Photography of The Dressing Room Project 

Michael Kushner is NYC’s leading multi-hyphenate and the Executive Producer of the EMMY Nominated series Indoor Boys. In true multi-hyphenate form, Michael's book How to be a Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business, published by Routledge Publishing is arriving Spring of 2023. He served as the Director of Programming for The Green Room 42, providing the space with sold out programming post pandemic. He is the owner of Michael Kushner Photography and has been published in People, NYTimes, Vogue, etc. He is also the creator of The Dressing Room Project, where he photographs actors prepping for their roles on and off Broadway. Ithaca College BFA in Musical Theatre (2020 Outstanding Young Alumni Award), Founding member of Musical Theatre Factory. Exec Producer of XaveMePlease (Created by Wesley Taylor, Frameline 43 Festival Finalist). Active participant of Covenant House Sleep Out. Podcast: Dear Multi-Hyphenate with Broadway Podcast Network (guests include Carol Burnett, Billy Porter, Carson Kressley, Rachel Brosnahan, and more). Michael teaches theatre business to the advanced NYU performance students at The Lee Strasberg Institute. Michael is also a performer (On The Town, Pre-Broadway Tryout Directed by John Rando at Barrington Stage) and a member of AEA. IG and Tik Tok: @themichaelkushner




RELATED STORIES

1
HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide Photo
HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Hadestown on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

2
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Original Hadestown cast member Eva Noblezada played her final performance as 'Eurydice' last night, Sunday, August 13. Noblezada began playing the role in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. Check out a video of her final bow, plus speeches from castmates, here!

3
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance Photo
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance

Find out when and where you can catch the first-ever autism friendly performance of the hit musical HADESTOWN, presented in partnership with TDF. Get all the details here.

4
Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as Eurydice Photo
Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'

Get the latest updates on the hit Broadway musical 'Hadestown' as Solea Pfeiffer joins the cast and Lillias White extends her role. Discover how these exciting changes will impact the show and keep you entertained.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Show Art Tee Hadestown Show Art Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Hadestown Decal Sticker Page Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Chloe Rabinowitz serves as Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. Chloe has conducted over 200 interviews for BroadwayWorld with Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning Broadway stars, filmmakers, television a... (read more about this author)

Interview: TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL's Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing for Michael J. Fox & MoreInterview: TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL's Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing for Michael J. Fox & More
Interview: THE COTTAGE's Dana Steingold Talks Her Character 'Dierdre', Working With Jason Alexander & MoreInterview: THE COTTAGE's Dana Steingold Talks Her Character 'Dierdre', Working With Jason Alexander & More
Interview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLARInterview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLAR
Interview: Award-Winning Playwright Sandy Rustin Makes Broadway Debut with THE COTTAGEInterview: Award-Winning Playwright Sandy Rustin Makes Broadway Debut with THE COTTAGE

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You