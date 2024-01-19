Interview: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega on What to Expect From HAZBIN HOTEL

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel are now streaming on Prime Video.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega are taking their talents from stage to the recording booth.

They join a stacked lineup of Broadway stars voicing characters in Hazbin Hotel, a new adult animated musical series on Prime Video.

Following the first four episodes now streaming, two episodes will roll out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

The series also features the voices of Erika HenningsenStephanie BeatrizJessica VoskDaphne Rubin-VegaKeith DavidBlake RomanChristian BorlePatina MillerJoel PerezDon Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina AlabadoJames Monroe IglehartLilli CooperSarah StilesLeslie Rodriguez KritzerDarren CrissAlex Brightman, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega to discuss what they enjoyed about their first time doing voice work for animation, what to expect from the new series, and more.

Watch the interview here:





