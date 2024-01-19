Interview: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega on What to Expect From HAZBIN HOTEL

Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega are taking their talents from stage to the recording booth.

They join a stacked lineup of Broadway stars voicing characters in Hazbin Hotel, a new adult animated musical series on Prime Video.

Following the first four episodes now streaming, two episodes will roll out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series also features the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Keith David, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega to discuss what they enjoyed about their first time doing voice work for animation, what to expect from the new series, and more.

Watch the interview here: