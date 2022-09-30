Interview: Doug Jones & Sam Richardson Talk Honoring HOCUS POCUS Fans Through New Sequel

The Sanderson Sisters aren't the only ones returning to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2! Doug Jones has returned as Billy Butcherson for the highly-anticipated Disney+ sequel.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

Joining Jones in the film is Sam Richardson, who plays the new character of Gilbert, a Sanderson Sisters expert who knows all about the coveted spell book, the black candle, and more.

The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 also includes original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, along with other newcomers Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez, and Tony Hale.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jones and Richardson ahead of the film's premiere to discuss what to expect from the new and returning characters, Hocus Pocus' die-hard fans, the film's legacy, and more.

Watch the new interview here: