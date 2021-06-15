Intersectional Voices Collective Presents Second Annual Juneteenth Jubilee

Grassroots arts organization Intersectional Voices Collective, in partnership with Hi-Arts and The Africa Center, announced the second iteration of last year's combination Black Lives Matter demonstration and Pride party, the Juneteenth Jubilee. The celebratory event will be held on June 19th from 1-7pm in the plaza bordering The Africa Center on the corners of 5th avenue, Duke Ellington Circle, and Tito Puente Way, and features a lineup of Black trans and queer bands, singers, dancers, rappers, and spoken word artists, culminating in a "Rose Court" ceremony honoring black women leaders in the community.

Historically, Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the self-liberation of black people in America. Building upon that history, IVC honors this legacy and celebrates the continued self-liberation of Black trans and queer people. The event will begin with a land acknowledgement and community blessing, followed by an afternoon of performances and a resource fair highlighting community wellness. Key art for the occasion has been commissioned by Harlem based artist Dominick Troy Williams. Performers include Icon Sinia Alaia, Courtney Washington and The Masterz at Work Dance Family, Britton & The Sting, Litty Official, Jiggy, Linda LA, Jlore, Alphonso Horne. Up and coming Ballroom legends Byrell the Great will DJ a Ballroom exhibition set with Karma Mulan set to MC. The Rose Court ceremony will be hosted by Stonewall Protests founder, Qween Jean.

According to event organizer Deja Smith, "As multidisciplinary artists, people of color and LGBTQIA people, we were aware of the significant tolls that bias and stress have on our body, mind and spirit daily. Adding in the additional stress-related factors of a city-wide lockdown and lack of work in our chosen fields gave us a unique understanding of how we could use our skills as creatives to impart major wellness experiences on our community, on a larger scale."

IVC member Jonovia Chase adds, "The Juneteenth Jubilee is a revival unifying New York City through centering Black & queer & trans folks. Spend the day rejoicing in liberation, make new connections to bring change and inspire one another with joy."

About IVC: Intersectional Voices Collective is a queer and black led artist and activst coalition seeking to heal and strengthen our community through demonstrations of resistance and celebration. Our collective liberation practice honors black trans people and centers black queer joy as a means to amplify legendary voices in the community. Planning committee members include Deja Smith, Jonovia Chase, Marquise Vilsón, Mya Lynn, Devin-Norelle Jaime Cepero, Condola Rashad, Shakina Nayfack, Troy Anthony, Daniel Bracamontes, Marti Cummings, Phillip Henry, Jordana Abrencia.

