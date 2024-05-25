International Stage Director Nancy Rhodes Releases MARY'S STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nancy Rhodes, international stage director, author, and educator, has directed operas all over the world, from Sweden, Finland, and Norway to Albania, Turkey and the Netherlands. As Founding Artistic Director of Encompass New Opera Theatre in New York City, she has staged over one hundred American musicals and operas by Virgil Thomson and Gertrude Stein, Benjamin Britten, Marc Blitzstein, Aaron Copland, and Langston Hughes, among many other composers and writers.

She is currently the commissioned librettist of The Theory of Everything, with composer John David Earnest, a new opera inspired by physics' superstring theory of multiple dimensions and alternate universes, recipient of two prestigious National Endowment for the Arts grants. Her opera libretto, Ocean Dream, is published in Facing Forward by Broadway Play Publishing.

It was while in Turkey directing a production of West Side Story that she had the experience which resulted in this book: Mary's Story – The Beauty of the Lonely Heart: The Untold Revelation in Her Own Words.

While sitting alone in the house of Mary, Mother of Jesus, in Ephesus, Turkey, Nancy Rhodes had an overpowering spiritual experience. Images of Mary's life flashed rapidly through her mind, and she was overwhelmed with emotion. Her heart opened to Mary's words. She spoke to Nancy. “Tell my story.”

Over the following decade Nancy continued to receive her words. Mary revealed the untold story of her life, the obstacles and turning points she faced: a lonely childhood where nature was often her only solace; a horrible beating by her father; Joseph's devotion preventing her from certain death and later, when their village was torched by the Roman soldiers, it was Joseph's quick-thinking courage that saved Mary and the children.

In sharing her story, Mary today speaks to people who are facing loneliness, fear, and loss. She tenderly assures us of the healing light of love.

Title: Mary's Story

Author: Nancy Rhodes

Category: Spirituality / Religion / Christian Theology

ISBN: 9798888190777

Paperback: 266 pages

Publisher: Ars Metaphysica

Retail Price: Paperback $22.95

Distributor: Ingram

Release date: October 2023