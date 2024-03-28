International Contemporary Ensemble And PRiSM Present MUSIC, AI, AND CO-CREATION This May

Featuring six world premieres created with PRiSM-developed artificial intelligence techniques.
International Contemporary Ensemble collaborates with the Royal Northern College of Music's Center for Practice and Research in Science and Music (PRiSM) to present an evening of six world premieres on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Roulette Intermedium.
PRiSM, one of the leading world centers for research in artificial intelligence and music, brings together researchers across the creative arts and the sciences to develop new digital technology and creative practice that address fundamental questions about what it means to be human and creative today.
PRiSM's founder-director and composer, Emily Howard, has curated a program of new works for ensemble by UK-based composers Sam Salem, Robert Laidlow, Zakiya Leeming, Bofan Ma, Megan Steinberg, and Howard herself.
Performed by members of the International Contemporary Ensemble, the works utilize PRiSM's wide range of experimental tools for generating music via artificial intelligence techniques, as well as new machine listening software for real-time gesture recognition and classification, developed by PRiSM researchers Hongshuo Fan and David De Roure, University of Oxford computer scientist, mathematician, musician, and PRiSM's Technical Director.
"It is hugely exciting to be in the thick of PRiSM's artistic and technological inventions," said Emily Howard, "and I cannot wait to experience the six new works, brought to life by the world-renowned International Contemporary Ensemble."
International Contemporary Ensemble
Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.
Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11217
Tickets: $25 advance, $30 doors, $20 Student/Senior (w/ ID, Senior 65+)
Link: https://roulette.org/event/international-contemporary-ensemble-and-prism/
Program:
An evening of new works by:
Emily Howard
Sam Salem
Bofan Ma
Megan Steinberg
Zakiya Leeming
Robert Laidlow
Artists:
Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor
Alice Teyssier, voice
Fay Victor, voice
Josh Modney, violin
Mariel Roberts, cello
Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, flute
Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet
Dan Lippel, guitar
Greg Chudzik, bass
Nathan Davis, percussion
Levy Lorenzo, percussion and electronics
Ross Karre, audio engineer
Nicholas Houfek, lighting designer
Videos