International Contemporary Ensemble And PRiSM Present MUSIC, AI, AND CO-CREATION This May

International Contemporary Ensemble collaborates with the Royal Northern College of Music's Center for Practice and Research in Science and Music (PRiSM) to present an evening of six world premieres on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Roulette Intermedium.

PRiSM, one of the leading world centers for research in artificial intelligence and music, brings together researchers across the creative arts and the sciences to develop new digital technology and creative practice that address fundamental questions about what it means to be human and creative today.

PRiSM's founder-director and composer, Emily Howard, has curated a program of new works for ensemble by UK-based composers Sam Salem, Robert Laidlow, Zakiya Leeming, Bofan Ma, Megan Steinberg, and Howard herself.

Performed by members of the International Contemporary Ensemble, the works utilize PRiSM's wide range of experimental tools for generating music via artificial intelligence techniques, as well as new machine listening software for real-time gesture recognition and classification, developed by PRiSM researchers Hongshuo Fan and David De Roure, University of Oxford computer scientist, mathematician, musician, and PRiSM's Technical Director.

"It is hugely exciting to be in the thick of PRiSM's artistic and technological inventions," said Emily Howard, "and I cannot wait to experience the six new works, brought to life by the world-renowned International Contemporary Ensemble."

Concert Information

MUSIC, AI, AND CO-CREATION

International Contemporary Ensemble

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Tickets: $25 advance, $30 doors, $20 Student/Senior (w/ ID, Senior 65+)

Link: https://roulette.org/event/international-contemporary-ensemble-and-prism/

Program:

An evening of new works by:

Emily Howard

Sam Salem

Bofan Ma

Megan Steinberg

Zakiya Leeming

Robert Laidlow

Artists:

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

Alice Teyssier, voice

Fay Victor, voice

Josh Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts, cello

Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, flute

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

Dan Lippel, guitar

Greg Chudzik, bass

Nathan Davis, percussion

Levy Lorenzo, percussion and electronics

Ross Karre, audio engineer

Nicholas Houfek, lighting designer