Inaugural LBTQWomen Conference Set For June 26 At Microsoft In New York City

LBTQ Women, an organization committed to championing the accomplishments of lesbian, bi, transgender and queer women worldwide, will hold its first annual LBTQWomen Conference on June 26 in New York City. Hosted by Microsoft, the day-long event will bring together diverse LBTQ women professionals from across industries to share ideas, increase visibility, and celebrate the contributions and successes of the LBTQ community.

"We are elated to convene the gathering of extraordinary women who are each making a mark in their individual corners of the world," said Pippa Dale, one of the founding members of LBTQ Women. "Our conference theme is 'Connect, Champion, and Celebrate' and that's just what we intend to do, paying tribute to an extremely dynamic talent pool of women from far and wide. Holding this event in conjunction with Stonewall 50 and WorldPride is intended to make it all the more impactful."

LBTQ Women was founded three years ago after a small group of London-based activists sent out a survey that revealed a significant desire by lesbian, bi, transgender and queer women to be more involved in their communities. Since then, the organization has launched the OUT Directory, a database of LBTQ professionals across the globe, a unique mentoring partnership with the group WERKIN, an Ambassadors Program, and an Inspirational Role Models Program. In March, LBTQ Women hosted a reception at the UK Parliament attended by dozens of women from the UK, U.S., as well as Portugal, Italy and France.

The LBTQWomen Conference will include, breakfast, lunch, a variety of moderated panel discussions, TED-style talks, and networking opportunities, culminating in a cocktail reception at the end of the day.

Confirmed speakers include: Amber Hikes, Executive Director, Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs, City of Philadelphia; Beth A. Brooke-Marciniak, Global Vice Chair, Public Policy, EY; Carmelyn P. Malalis, Chairperson and Commissioner, New York City Commission on Human Rights; Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer, VaynerMedia ; Erin Uritus, Chief Executive Officer, Out & Equal Workplace Advocates; Imara Jones, Journalist and Creator of TransLash; Jennifer Brown, Founder, CEO and President, Jennifer Brown Consulting; Lady Phyll, Executive Director & Co-Founder, UK Black Pride, and a WorldPride Grand Marshall; Natalie Egan Chief Executive Officer,Translator; and Stephanie Sandberg Executive Director, LPAC

Event sponsors are: Accenture; BNP Paribas; Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Cushman & Wakefield; EY; and White & Case.

Learn more by visiting the conference webpage.





