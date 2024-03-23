In-The-Bowery's to Host Good Friday Blues Service This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Staying true to its long history and commitment to justice and mercy through worship and the arts, poetry, dance, and historic preservation, St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery, the Rev Anne Marie Witchger, Priest in Charge will host its annual Good Friday Blues on Friday, March 29th noon to 3:00 p.m.

This service will be streamed via St Marks YouTube channel.



This service was conceived 23 years ago by Bishop Catherine Roskam, and Jeannine Otis in collaboration with the Saint Marks Choir



“The experience is a spiritual journey,” says Jeannine Otis, Director of Music at St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery. “Through the genre of the blues, which evokes the history of struggle and dealing with challenges, we explore the unbreakable connection to and boundless love from God that emerges in even the darkest times. It is beautifully cathartic.”



GOOD FRIDAY BLUES INFORMATION

3.29.24. 12:00-3:00

131 EAST TENTH ST. NY NY 10003



St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery presents its 23rd annual Good Friday Blues, which includes the Passion according to the Gospel of John, meditations by three preachers, and music presented from artists across New York City. All are welcome to virtual participation.



Featuring members of the St. Mark's Choir, and a cast of distinguished actors, singers, and instrumentalist Preachers at the service including the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, the Rt. Reverend Matthew Hyde, Activist/ Author Nell Gibson, and Dr. Rev. LaKeesha Walron, President of New York Theological Seminary.



The cast includes: