Improvo: An Improvised Reality Show & Reunion to Premiere at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Catch the event on February 22nd, 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Improvo: An Improvised Reality Show & Reunion to Premiere at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective Improvo: An Improvised Reality Show & Reunion is set to premiere at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The performance will be held at 167 Graham Ave.

Improvo is a new concept show that performs an improvised reality show based on a suggestion from the audience. The performers will have a sit-down reunion of that 'reality show,' moderated by a TV personality, where all the drama and hilarity from the night will be re-hashed. The name Improvo is a play on Improv and Bravo; Both the reality show and reunion will rely heavily on tropes from popular Bravo shows. The Feb 22nd show will be moderated by Daryn Carp, whose credits include hosting or commentating on Bravo, Peacock, The Today Show, NBC and more. Daryn has interviewed many Bravo stars and has worked at the office of Andy Cohen for the last decade.

Improvo will be a recurring show with future performances currently in scheduling. Each show will feature a new TV personality as the moderator, someone who is a fixture in pop culture and reality TV.

The cast features comedians who are performers at The Upright Citizens Brigade and The Brooklyn Comedy Collective. The latter which has been described by The New York Times as, "A leading house of improvisation."

The cast features Tessa Albertson, Fallon Boles, Rachel Coster, Sydney Duncan, Yoni Lotan, Liz Olear, Edson Montenegro, and Schuyler Robinson.

The show is being produced by Bobby Kirwin, who was trained at both The Upright Citizens Brigade and The Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at Click Here

For any questions, please reach out to the show's producer, Bobby Kirwin, at kirwinbobby@gmail.com or 440-382-4516.




