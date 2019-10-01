Impractical Jokers Come To Radio City Music Hall
The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced that the stars of "Impractical Jokers," also knows as The Tenderloins, will return to Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8:00p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4 at 10:00AM.
After selling out Radio City Music Hall with lightning speed in 2016, the comedy troupe, whose members include Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, is excited to return to the iconic venue in their home state of New York.
"It's hard to make us speechless, but every time we perform at Radio City the crowd is unlike any other and we can never find the words to express how much the venue means to us," said The Tenderloins. "We couldn't be more pumped to return to Radio City in 2020 and know it will be an unforgettable moment."
Now in its eighth season, "Impractical Jokers" follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks. The group has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly-successful, "Where's Larry?," "Santiago Sent Us" and "Cranjis McBasketball" tours, playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the United States, including three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall and a sold-out Madison Square Garden show.
Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, October 4 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, October 5. Prices range from $35.00 to $135.00.
