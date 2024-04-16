Imogen Cooper Comes to 92NY in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y will, present Imogen Cooper on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Kaufmann Concert Hall. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance. Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://www.92ny.org/event/imogen-cooper-piano.

A dream concert for piano music lovers: one of the world's finest interpreters of the core classical repertoire, Imogen Cooper joins us for a rare NYC recital appearance.

A pianist of extraordinary refinement and intelligence, the British pianist is celebrated as one of the leading interpreters of Classical and Romantic repertoire, along with an embrace of contemporary music. Her 92NY program showcases her in all, with her intriguing programming of Thomas Adès' John Dowland-inspired Darknesse Visible played without pause before Beethoven's A-flat Major Sonata, Op.110, and a first half featuring the Schubert that has earned her global renown.

Schubert, Sonata in C Major, D. 840 "Reliquie"

Schubert, Impromptu No. 1 in C Minor, D. 899

Schubert, Impromptu No. 2 in E-flat Major, D. 899

Bach, Nun freut euch, lieben Christen g'mein, BWV 734 (arr. Kempff)

Bach, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659 (arr. Busoni)

Thomas Adès, Darknesse Visible

Beethoven, Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Imogen Cooper is internationally renowned for her virtuosity and lyricism. Recent and future concerto performances include the London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle, the Hallé Orchestra with Sir Mark Elder and the Cleveland and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestras with Dame Jane Glover. Her solo recitals this season include performances in London, New York, and Washington DC.

Cooper has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia, Boston, Berliner Philharmoniker, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Dresden Staatskapelle, Budapest Festival and NHK Symphony Orchestras. She has played at the BBC Proms and with all the major British orchestras, including particularly close relationships with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Britten Sinfonia, play/directing. Her recital appearances have included Tokyo, Hong Kong, Philadelphia, Montreal, Prague, Paris, Vienna, the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg, and Klavierfest Ruhr in Germany.

As a committed chamber musician, Cooper performs regularly with Henning Kraggerud and Adrian Brendel. Following a long collaboration with Wolfgang Holzmair in both the concert hall and recording studio, her Lieder partners now include Ian Bostridge, Sarah Connolly, and Mark Padmore. Cooper's recent solo recordings for Chandos Records feature music by French and Spanish composers, Beethoven, Liszt, and Respighi. Her discography also includes Mozart Concertos with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and a cycle of solo works by Schubert performed in recital and released as Schubert Live.

Cooper received a DBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2021, adding to her many awards and accolades, including the Queen's Medal for Music (2019), Royal Philharmonic Society Performers Award (2008) and Doctor of Music at Exeter University (1999). The Imogen Cooper Music Trust was founded in 2015, to support young pianists at the cusp of their careers and give them time in an environment of peace and beauty. Cooper was the Chair of the Jury at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2021, a role which she will resume in 2024.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.