Immersive Haunted House Experience TERROR Comes to Times Square This Fall

TERROR, New York City's largest haunted house will open its doors to horror on September 29, 2022 through November 6, 2022 in Times Square at 234 W 42nd Street. Terror Haunted House, an immersive choose your level of horror experience promises all a heart-pounding journey through unmitigated fear.

Terror Haunted House is a 20,000 square-foot space which provides spine tingling interactive theater right in the center of Times Square. Utilizing Broadway quality scenic design and bone chilling state-of-the-art special effects it creates a previously unknown state of unparalleled fear.

This year's nightmare is set in the recently rediscovered ruins of the infamous Bedlam Institute. Founded in 1899 by occultist Doctor Victor Rasmussen, as a seminary for his arcane experimentations to prove the existence of the supernatural. For more than forty years he tortured, disfigured and ended the lives of hundreds of unwilling patients. Through all of his failed experimentations, there was never a breakthrough discovery- almost. Now that the ruins have been relocated, the door to the facility is opening once more. It is our time to explore the haunted halls and encounter the spirits of those tortured souls who were so cruelly denied the gift of life- and will stop at nothing to get it back. Traverse the twists and turns of the old Institute and become enveloped in a bone chilling adventure where the veil that separates the living from the dead is irreparably torn. Can you survive the night? Prepare to face the TERROR.

Choose your level of TERROR:

General Admission - Perfect for the average thrill seeker. This ticket allows you to experience TERROR while ensuring nothing gets too scary.



ULTIMATE TERROR UPGRADE - Don't get scared easily? Want to punish yourself? Then turn up the TERROR! This ticket upgrade ensures you're targeted specifically during your journey. WARNING: NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. YOU WILL BE SEPARATED. Bring a change of underwear, you're going to need it.

Chicken Ticket Upgrade - Feeling a bit chicken to brave the TERROR with your friends?! This ticket upgrade grants you a veil of invisibility! The creatures inside will not be able to see you, and you will not be targeted during your journey. However, there's no hope for your friends in the front and back of you, so it is possible you'll still get a residual scare from their impacts!

VIP IMMEDIATE ENTRY - Bypass the General Admission queue and gain front of the line access.

Terror Haunted House is a combination of groundbreaking 4-D experience housed in an

authentically recreated haunted environment which produces the most Immersive Horror

experience to date. You will hear, see, smell, and feel the fear. Your time has come, prepare

to face the TERROR.

Terror Haunted House will run from September 29, 2022 through November 6, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197466®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fterrorhauntedhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



Timed tickets may be purchased in 30-minute time slots. Availability is limited.