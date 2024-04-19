Illumination Light Art Festival to Return to Lower Manhattan

Illumination Light Art Festival, a free, public event for all ages produced by IlluminationNYC, is returning for its Spring showcase in 2024. Co-produced with the Battery Park City Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the festival will spread across two Lower Manhattan locations over three nights from May 2-4. The locations include a light festival with dancers and music at Belvedere Plaza in Battery Park City and light projection at the World Trade Center Oculus.

At the World Trade Center campus there will be a giant light art projection on the gleaming, white metal-clad ribs and facade of the World Trade Center Oculus, marking the first time ever that this iconic building will be transformed into a light art piece. Visitors can view the show from the west side of the Oculus facing Greenwich Street. The piece, titled "Urban Flourish," is created by Robert Montengero, IlluminationNYC's Creative Director, and will run every 10 minutes throughout the festival days each night starting at 8pm and running until 11pm. RSVP for the WTC event on Eventbrite here.

“The World Trade Center Oculus is more than a transportation hub, the building architecture itself showcases the vibrant and creative atmosphere that makes the World Trade Center campus a destination,” said Jolene Yeats, Director of the World Trade Center Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “Being a location for the Illumination Light Art Festival not only invites the public to experience light art, but also adds to the diverse event programming that is happening in Lower Manhattan.”

At Battery Park City in Belvedere Plaza, located on the elevated northwest corner above North Cove Marina, there will be a stage with a DJ and performances featuring local and international light artists showcasing their work and adding to the lively atmosphere of all three nights. The festival at Belvedere Plaza begins on May 2nd (7:30pm -10:30pm), May 3 (7:30pm – 11pm) and on closing night, May 4 (7:30pm – 11pm) will feature a Star Wars themed silent disco by QuietEvents that promises to be an unforgettable experience. Silent disco is where guests wear wireless glowing headphones listening and dancing to music. RSVP for the Belvedere Plaza events on Eventbrite here.

“We can’t think of a better way to kick off Battery Park City’s summer programming season than with the Illumination Light Art Festival!” said BPCA President & CEO Raju Mann. “I invite everyone to enjoy this three-night extravaganza that links downtown in a celebration of art, creativity, and community.”