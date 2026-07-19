Idina Menzel Releases Upcoming Tour Dates

Idina Menzel has announced a few new tour dates with local symphonies starting this month through May of 2027. All of the concert dates and ticket information can be found on Idina's website. Tickets are currently on sale for all performances, with the exception of the two performances in Costa Mesa and the one performance in Kohler.

Idina Menzel made her professional theater debut in 1996 as Maureen Johnson in Rent, which opened Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway. She remained with the production through 1997 and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She released her debut solo album Still I Can’t Be Still in 1998 and performed at the Lilith Fair the same year. Her early stage work included Summer of ’42 (Goodspeed Opera House), Hair (New York City Center Encores!), Aida on Broadway, and The Wild Party (2000), which earned her a Drama Desk nomination.

In 2003, Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, winning the 2004 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. She continued in the role through 2005 and later reprised it in London’s West End production in 2006. Additional stage projects included See What I Wanna See (2005), the Chess concert at Royal Albert Hall (2008), readings of Nero (2008), and starring as Elizabeth in If/Then, which premiered in Washington, D.C., in 2013 and opened on Broadway in 2014; she received another Tony nomination. She reprised the role on the national tour (2015–2016). She starred in Skintight Off-Broadway in 2018 and in Los Angeles in 2019, and later appeared in Wild: A Musical Becoming at American Repertory Theater in 2021. She leads the musical Redwood, which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024 and opened on Broadway in 2025.



Her recording career includes the albums Here (2004), I Stand (2008), Holiday Wishes (2014), idina. (2016), Christmas: A Season of Love (2019), and Drama Queen (2023). She has headlined multiple concert tours, including the I Stand Tour (2008–2009), Barefoot at the Symphony Tour (2010–2012), a global tour in 2015, a world tour in 2017, and the Take Me or Leave Me Tour in 2024. She also released live recordings including Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony (2012) and idina Live (2018), and appeared in a Disney+ concert special, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (2022).

Tour Dates:

Saturday, July 26, 2026: Idina Menzel with the Cleaveland Orchestra at The Blossom Music Theater in Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Saturday, August 8, 2026: Idina Menzel with the Utah Symphony at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City, UT

Sunday, August 30, 2026: Idina Menzel with the Houston Symphony at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX

Saturday, September 19, 2026: Idina Menzel in Concert at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA

Saturday, September 26, 2026: Idina Menzel with the Dallas Symphony at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX

Friday, November 6, 2026: Idina Menzel with the Pacific Symphony at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA

Friday, Apruil 30, 2027: Idina Menzel in Concert at the Kohler Memorial Theatre in Kohler, WI

Saturday, May 1, 2027: Idina Menzel with the Lyric Opera Orchestra at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, IL

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