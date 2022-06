INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/7

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/5/2022.



This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 230,894 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,555,352. The average ticket price was $128.00.

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE cancelled 1 performance (6/4 matinee), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF closed 6/5 and MR. SATURDAY NIGHT did not hold performances during week ending 6/5 due to a planned hiatus.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -10.23%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.37% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $128.00 is down $-1.65 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,274,286 HAMILTON $2,191,718 THE LION KING $1,864,584 WICKED $1,691,594 PLAZA SUITE $1,576,900



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($160,548), PARADISE SQUARE ($229,337), HANGMEN ($257,199), THE MINUTES ($272,498), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($300,666)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN $347,463 FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF $74,360 TAKE ME OUT $66,651 COME FROM AWAY $2,104 GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY $776



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HADESTOWN ($-323,931), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-255,373), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($-210,625), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL ($-161,075), THE LION KING ($-135,700)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $268.58 HAMILTON $206.94 PLAZA SUITE $205.14 SIX $152.10 MACBETH $149.22



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($47.95), PARADISE SQUARE ($49.87), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($69.06), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($77.17), COME FROM AWAY ($86.70)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 100% THE MUSIC MAN 99.9% TAKE ME OUT 98.7% PLAZA SUITE 98.6% HADESTOWN 97.3%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HANGMEN (43.6%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (48.1%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (53.7%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (55.5%), THE MINUTES (58.4%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN 4815 FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF 1124 HAMILTON 158 MJ THE MUSICAL 101 COME FROM AWAY 41