INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/18

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women broke the house record of the Golden Theatre last week for the fourth time. The production, winner of two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Play (Glenda Jackson) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Laurie Metcalf), grossed $1,077,919 in the 787-seat Golden Theatre for the week ending 6/17/18, breaking its own record of $994,258 for the week ending 6/10/18. The production's run ends this week on Sunday, June 24, and will play nine shows this week, including an added Sunday night performance at 7:00 PM.

Mean Girls has also once again broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record for an eight performance week, grossing $1,572,995.95 for the week ending June 17, 2018. A new block of tickets has been released for performances through Sunday, July 7, 2019 with group bookings open through November 24, 2019. This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 298,431 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,653,552. The average ticket price was $132.87.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 0.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.13% vs. last week and up 16.19% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $132.87 is up $3.38 compared to last week and up $17.56 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($379,797), TRAVESTIES ($526,489), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($528,670), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($599,470), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($617,297)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-471,833), SUMMER ($-84,478), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-32,303), CHICAGO ($-31,393), CAROUSEL ($-18,087)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($67.08), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($77.26), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($82.10), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($84.50), KINKY BOOTS ($86.24)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (30.16%), KINKY BOOTS (51.43%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (56.04%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (65.08%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (66.73%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (52.6%), KINKY BOOTS (67.7%), SUMMER (80.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (82.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (84.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), SUMMER (-839), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-531), CHICAGO (-388), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-184)



