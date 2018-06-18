WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/18

 Jun. 18, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/17/2018.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women broke the house record of the Golden Theatre last week for the fourth time. The production, winner of two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Play (Glenda Jackson) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Laurie Metcalf), grossed $1,077,919 in the 787-seat Golden Theatre for the week ending 6/17/18, breaking its own record of $994,258 for the week ending 6/10/18. The production's run ends this week on Sunday, June 24, and will play nine shows this week, including an added Sunday night performance at 7:00 PM.

Mean Girls has also once again broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record for an eight performance week, grossing $1,572,995.95 for the week ending June 17, 2018. A new block of tickets has been released for performances through Sunday, July 7, 2019 with group bookings open through November 24, 2019. This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 298,431 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,653,552. The average ticket price was $132.87.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 0.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.13% vs. last week and up 16.19% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $132.87 is up $3.38 compared to last week and up $17.56 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,131,174
THE LION KING $2,285,109
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,277,446
WICKED $1,945,441
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $1,930,270


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($379,797), TRAVESTIES ($526,489), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($528,670), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($599,470), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($617,297)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


HAMILTON $284,133
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $176,187
THE BAND'S VISIT $119,202
THREE TALL WOMEN $83,661
THE LION KING $81,175


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-471,833), SUMMER ($-84,478), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-32,303), CHICAGO ($-31,393), CAROUSEL ($-18,087)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $509.04
HAMILTON $291.16
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $215.92
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $175.51
THREE TALL WOMEN $171.15


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($67.08), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($77.26), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($82.10), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($84.50), KINKY BOOTS ($86.24)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 121.15%
THREE TALL WOMEN 115.6%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 114.53%
WICKED 109.3%
HAMILTON 108.13%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (30.16%), KINKY BOOTS (51.43%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (56.04%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (65.08%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (66.73%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.3%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND 102.5%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (52.6%), KINKY BOOTS (67.7%), SUMMER (80.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (82.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (84.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG 473
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL 449
TRAVESTIES 413
BEAUTIFUL 392
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE 367


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-948), SUMMER (-839), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-531), CHICAGO (-388), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-184)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



