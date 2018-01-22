INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/22

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/21/2018.



This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 217,004 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,684,234. The average ticket price was $127.57.

Kudos to Sara Bareilles who returned to Waitress this week joining Jason Mraz (who was already selling extremely well!) Waitress has once again set a new record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. For the week ending January 21, 2108, WAITRESS grossed a total of $1,608,291.60, this is a new House Record for the highest grossing week ever at the Brooks.



This new gross breaks the house record previously set by Waitress for the highest grossing week ever posted on the week ending January 1, 2017 ($1,452,079.60); please note that was a nine performance week, compared to just eight this week.



In addition, this week the show also broke the record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with Waitress grossing $217,571.00 on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 8:00pm



For three days in a row, Waitress topped the ticket sales record for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Saturday, January 20 the performance sales were $217,571 following Friday at $210,340 and Thursday at $205,210.



This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -12.78%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.73%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -15.98% vs. last week and up 7.00% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.57 is down $-4.86 compared to last week and up $12.80 compared to last year.









Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE CHILDREN ($276,407), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($338,041), HELLO, DOLLY! ($372,200), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($381,992), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($471,454)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! ($-2,064,008), ALADDIN ($-160,789), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-151,971), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-131,801), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($-115,867)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE CHILDREN ($64.36), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.00), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($71.28), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($75.67), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($76.27)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE CHILDREN (40.17%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (45.45%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (46.46%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (49.88%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (53.88%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.0%), KINKY BOOTS (75.1%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (77.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (79.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! (-7392), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-976), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-963), KINKY BOOTS (-471), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-438)



Source: The Broadway League.

