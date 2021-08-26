IN THE HEIGHTS Star Corey Hawkins Joins THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Click Here for More Articles on The Color Purple Movie

A film adaptation of The Color Purple stage musical has officially added its first cast member, with Corey Hawkins set to take on the role of Harpo.

Hawkins is best known for playing Benny in the movie adaptation of In The Heights, which was released to great acclaim earlier this summer.

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie, according to Deadline, with a script by Marcus Gardley. No other casting decisions have yet been announced.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia.

The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.

Corey Hawkins is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, 24: Legacy, and his portrayal of Dr. Dre in the film Straight Outta Compton. He has appeared on Broadway in Six Degrees of Separation for which he received a Tony Award nomination, as well as Romeo and Juliet.

He has also performed on stages for Roundabout Theatre Company and Signature Theatre.