IFTNetwork, Inc. and Jay Michaels Global Communications Launch The Independent Theatre Coalition

IFTNetwork, Inc. in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications announces the launch of a new coalition of independent theatrical companies with the purpose of creating visibility for underrepresented voices in the arts.

The Independent Theatre Coalition: IFT Network, whose overarching mission has always been to create myriad spotlights for underrepresented stage & film artists and whose work bears powerful messages; along with JMGC, whose mission has always been to create visibility for independent artists - will foster a community of theatrical organizations whose messages are unique and necessary to the arts community in New York and around the world.

Visit us at https://www.iftnetwork.com/coalition

The founding theater companies of the Independent Theater Coalition include:

Good Light Productions (GLP) equips and encourages the telling of stories that have been in the dark for too long. Many untold stories - if shared- contain the power to birth new possibilities.

Eagle Project is a multidisciplinary New York-based Native American artistic laboratory working to unpack the contemporary Native American experience. We utilize theatre, music, dance, spoken word, and film to investigate and understand the American identity. Eagle Project is inter-tribal and multicultural.

Though based in New York, our team comes from around the country, bringing us a unique perspective on the entertainment industry and how we relate to the business of show. Take some New England smarts, add a hint of LA luxury, a sprinkling of southern charm, a dash of midwestern values, and you'll get an idea of who we are.

Creating visibility and galvanizing the communities of independent theater, film, music, and literature has been the battle-cry of this boutique promotion & production consultation firm for more than 20 years. Through a diverse internal multi-media platform (which includes 501c3 arts & education institutions, this communications organization is able to promote and produce events and coverage for thousands of emerging artists and their work nationally while growing its external promotional network.

IFT Network is a creative platform dedicated to Independent Filmmakers and Theater Producers. From development, to distribution, our mission is to be the one-stop solution no matter where you are on the creative journey. IFT Network offers a streaming app, a free development space for writers, and a creative marketing agency.

The coalition will work on Black Culture; Indigenous Culture; LGBTQ+ Stories; Women Stories; LatinX Culture Stories; Performance Poetry; Immersive and Experimental plays.