IFT Network to Host International Film & Theater Festival in NYC

Event is May 6 - 8, 2024 at NYC's Quad Cinema, 34 W 13th St, New York City.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

IFT Network - a leader in independent film development and distribution will host its first International Film &Theater Festival. Visit FILMFREEWAY for further details includiong rules and deadlines. Event is May 6 - 8, 2024 at NYC's Quad Cinema, 34 W 13th St, New York City.

IFT Network is an innovative online entertainment and content development platform, dedicated to Independent Filmmakers and Theater Producers around the globe. "We love creating opportunities for our indie community to be seen and heard," exclaims Jay Cruz, CEO & Founder of this unique program designed to celebrate the Independent Film & Theater community - with a focus on Independent Filmmakers and Independent Playwrights.

This dynamic festival will focus on Underrepresented Voices in forms of the lively arts: Stage Work under consideration includes Black & Indigenous Culture Stories; LGBTQ+ and LatinX Stories as well as Immersive and Experimental plays (full length and short works). Indie Films under consideration includes Local, National, and International Documentaries; Short Films; Animated Films; Web Series (Complete & Pilots); and Micro Shorts

The IFT Network Development Team will offer professional and detailed feedback with prizes for the best stage work including a professional staged reading; a two-hour Script Development Session; and negotiation for a full-scale theater production in 2025. The Team will offer the best cinematic experiences in-person events and screenings. International films encouraged (but must include appropriate subtitles).

Winners - after the festival run is completed - will be offered by IFTNetwork distribution. IFTNetwork is a Revenue Sharing Streaming Platform. ALL PRODUCERS SHARE REVENUE.

IFTNetwork has a three-pillar focus: Script Development through IFT Network Writing Room hosted by Nate Raven; Marketing through the IFT Network Agency including a strategic partnership with Jay Michaels Global Communications; and Distribution through IFT Network TV.

Available now on the App Store, and Google Play, start streaming Award Winning Independent Films Theater & Musicals, Original Series & Shows.

Learn more at Click Here

Theater Production Partners (along with IFTNetwork) include: Good Light Productions, Eagle Project Arts, PBH Creative, and Jay Michaels Global Communications and Channel i TV




