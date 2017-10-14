Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga to Lead Puerto Rico Benefit Reading of THE PRINCESS BRIDE

AJC.com has announced that a live reading of THE PRINCESS BRIDE will be held at the Rialto Theatre in downtown Atlanta on October 22. Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga, in town filming "The Front Runner", will lead the reading as Westley and Buttercup.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Tickets are available here.

In the tale of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, when the beautiful maiden Buttercup (Robin Wright) hears that her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) is dead, she reluctantly agrees to marry the loathsome Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). After Westley returns to rescue Buttercup, the two begin an epic adventure filled with fencing, fighting, giants, monsters, miracles, true love and hilarity!

The romantic comedy fantasy adventure film was based on the 1973 novel of the same name by William Goldman. The cast also featured the late André the Giant, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal. This film comes in at number 88 on The American Film Institute's (AFI) "AFI's 100 Years...100 Passions" list of the 100 greatest film love stories. Since its cinema debut, it has developed into somewhat of a cult film.

For more, visit AJC here.

Related Articles