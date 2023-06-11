How Macy Schmidt Created the Tony Awards Opening Number

Tony nominee Macy Schmidt has just made history at this year’s Tony Awards, capped by taking center stage at the prestigious ceremony. Schmidt served as orchestrator of the opening and closing number, as well as on-camera piano soloist, performing alongside several Black and Latina soloists from the Broadway Sinfonietta, who were also shown on stage. Schmidt also just earned her first nomination, as co-producer on Parade, and became the first and only woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history as an additional orchestrator on "Kimberly Akimbo," which earned a nomination for Best Orchestrations.

With these remarkable achievements and groundbreaking contributions, Schmidt has emerged as a powerful force.

With no new original writing nor lyrics permitted due to the WGA strike, the Tony Awards turned to Schmidt. They commissioned her to create the captivating opening and closing numbers for this year's ceremony, which were designed to highlight the crafts of dance and orchestration. The project was spurned by a call from Arianna DeBose, who wanted Schmidt to create something that would uplift dance and the neighborhood, all without yrics. DeBose had a vision for incorporating Latin flair, dance, and musicians to showcase these key crafts in theater. In collaboration with DeBose’s longtime music director, Benjamin Rauhala, who served as an additional arranger, Schmidt ran with that vision and found a way to storytell without words.

Another key collaborator was Ari's longtime music director, Benjamin Rauhala, who worked with me as an additional arranger to help shape the piece and was my partner in the recording studio.

From conception to arrangement to orchestration, she meticulously crafted an instrumental dance overture that left audiences in awe. This mesmerizing piece not only showcased the brilliance of the orchestra but also highlighted the exceptional skills of the talented dancers gracing the stage.

Schmidt's unwavering commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry shines through her visionary choices. She has pushed boundaries and shattered barriers through her all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, The Broadway Sinfonietta, who were also showcased on stage during the performance. In a historic move, Schmidt handpicked a number of Black and Latina solo instrumentalists to deliver powerful and captivating solos during the opening number. By providing a platform for underrepresented voices, Schmidt continues to foster an environment that celebrates diversity and paves the way for a more inclusive future in the performing arts.

In addition to crafting the opening and using the platform to showcase Black and Latina musicians, Schmidt even graced the stage herself, showcasing her exceptional talent as she performed an on-camera piano solo. Her virtuosity and magnetic presence captivated audiences worldwide, further solidifying her position as a true star of the stage.

Adding to her already impressive repertoire, Schmidt further solidified her presence on Broadway by earning a Tony nominee in the Best Musical Revival category for her debut as a co-producer with "Parade." In addition, she was an additional orchestrator on "Kimberly Akimbo," which earned a nomination for Best Orchestrations, and through which she became the first and only woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history. Her undeniable talent and innovative approach have garnered widespread acclaim, and this recognition only reinforces her ability to reimagine and breathe new life into Broadway classics.

Macy Schmidt's involvement with the Tony Awards marks a pivotal moment in Broadway history. Her accomplishments as the first woman of color orchestrator, her Tony nomination as a first-time producer, and her contributions to the captivating opening and closing numbers all serve as a testament to the new wave of skilled and diverse artists rising up across the entertainment landscape. As she paves the way for future generations of artists, Schmidt's impact on Broadway is nothing short of revolutionary.

