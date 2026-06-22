House of Xtravaganza to Present Times Square LOVE IS IMAGINATION Pride Mini Ball

The House of Xtravaganza will celebrate Pride Month with the Love Is Imagination Pride Mini Ball in partnership with TSQ LIVE, Times Square’s free programming series, offering a first look at XTRAVAGANZA, a new original musical inspired by the legendary House and Ballroom pioneers. The event takes place on Wednesday, June 24, from 5 - 7PM in Times Square at 46th Street and Broadway.

The event marks a major milestone for the production. Tickets officially go on sale beginning June 24, 2026, for the world premiere engagement of XTRAVAGANZA at Baltimore Center Stage, where the musical will open in May 2027.

The ball’s namesake, "Love Is Imagination," launches today as the first release from the forthcoming XTRAVAGANZA mixtape of original music. Featuring recording artist and legendary Ballroom commentator Kevin Jz Prodigy, the track is now available on SoundCloud and across social media platforms.

Founded in 1982, the House of Xtravaganza was the first Latinx Ballroom House and among the first to bring Ballroom culture downtown during the late 1980s, expanding beyond Harlem’s traditional Ball scene.

"When Ballroom moved downtown, it introduced a new generation of club kids, musicians, fashion creatives, and artists to our culture," said Angie Xtravaganza, recently-deemed Mother of the House of Xtravaganza. "That moment helped bring Ballroom into the broader public consciousness, and we're witnessing a similar cultural shift today as more people around the world discover and celebrate the community, artistry, and history behind it."

As excitement for the production continues to build, the House of Xtravaganza expands its creative partnerships with contemporary Ballroom and nightlife archivist Sailey Williams, his multimedia platform TENz, and their signature Ballroom event, Some Nice Things, bringing culture-based marketing, digital media expertise, and rooted Ballroom authenticity to the event’s production and digital storytelling.

ABOUT XTRAVAGANZA

Before Vogue became a global phenomenon, the Ballroom community that inspired it was already alive with artists, dreamers, underdogs, and chosen families claiming their runway, shaping culture, and changing the world forever.

XTRAVAGANZA is a new original musical inspired by the legendary House of Xtravaganza and Ballroom pioneers including José Xtravaganza, whose style, language, and movement helped create one of the most influential cultural movements of the late twentieth century. As featured performers and choreographers in Madonna's iconic "Vogue" music video and worldwide Blond Ambition Tour, members of the House helped bring the energy and vocabulary of Ballroom to a global audience.

Set in New York City's Ballroom scene of the 1980s and 1990s, the musical follows a community of Black and Latinx artists who created a world of chosen families, beauty, resilience, and radical self-expression in the face of marginalization, discrimination, and the AIDS crisis. Through music, movement, and storytelling, XTRAVAGANZA celebrates the people who built a culture, inspired a movement, and refused to be erased.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...