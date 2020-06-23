Historic Stonewall Inn Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Avoid Closure

New York City's Stonewall Inn, site of the historic Stonewall riots, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to avoid closure due to losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to keep the landmark from closing for good, organizers have begun two crowdfunding campaigns, one to keep the bar open and one to continue to pay its staff.

They write, "We are reaching out because like many families and small businesses around the world, The Stonewall Inn is struggling. Our doors have been closed for over three months to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of patrons, staff and the community...Even in the best of times it can be difficult to survive as a small business and we now face an uncertain future...We resurrected the Stonewall Inn once after it had been shuttered- and we stand ready to do it again- with your help."

You can find the two crowdfunding campaigns here and here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You