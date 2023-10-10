Hillary Clinton to Join in Conversation With Patti LuPone at Symphony Space

Symphony Space, which produces momentous cultural events that happen one-time-only and only at Symphony Space, welcomes former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and iconic Broadway performer Patti LuPone to the stage of the institution's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre for a wide-ranging conversation before a live, in-person audience, Thursday, November 9, at 7pm ET. Hosted by writer and comedian Amber Ruffin, the event will be accessible worldwide via livestream, and will be recorded for “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton,” an iHeartPodcast where Secretary Clinton sits down with people she finds fascinating for candid, in-depth, and sometimes hilarious discussions about topics that shape their lives.

The general public on-sale will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, October 11) at 1pm EST. Tickets start at $25 for livestream and $50 for in person and can be purchased at symphonyspace.org.

Of the upcoming conversation, Secretary Clinton said, “Ever since I launched my podcast in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been eager to do an in-person event. And so I am thrilled to be joining with Patti LuPone, one of my favorite artists, and our host for the evening, Amber Ruffin, for the first-ever live taping of ‘You and Me Both.' I am a long-time fan of Patti's work, and can't wait to talk with her about her remarkable career and what's going on in the world.”

Secretary Clinton's on-stage interview of LuPone is signature Symphony Space. The institution features Broadway stars—LaChanze, Andrew Rannells, Danny Burstein, Carolee Carmello, and Nikki Renée Daniels, to name just a few from 2023—in unexpected live events year-round, such as its renowned literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts and its beloved, free marathon event Wall to Wall. Symphony Space is also a favorite destination for revealing live conversations between major authors and artists including, recently, Tom Hanks and David Remnick, George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman, and Maggie Rogers and Questlove. The upcoming event marks a return to Symphony Space for LuPone, who participated in the institution's acclaimed two-week Broadway celebration Project B-Way/95 in 2016.

The episode of “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” recorded at Symphony Space will be available for listening beginning November 14. “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and presidential candidate. In 2000, she made history as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate, and the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. In 2007, she began her first historic campaign for president, winning 18 million votes and becoming the first woman to ever win a presidential primary or caucus state. And in 2016, she made history again by becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. She won the national popular vote, earning the support of nearly 66 million Americans. Hillary Rodham Clinton is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University where she recently launched a new Institute of Global Politics. She and President Clinton reside in New York; have one daughter, Chelsea; and are the proud grandparents of Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's recent production of Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her NY stage credits include: War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins ( NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination., Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard(Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra),The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). Film: Beau is Afraid (opposite Joaquin Phoenix), The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), The Comedian, Parker, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel's “The Darkhold Diaries” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company and the author of the New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

About Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin is an Emmy and WGA Award nominated writer and performer for NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” She has written and performed on many TV shows including “The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Detroiters,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “Drunk History.” Ruffin has written for the Emmys, Golden Globes and Tonys. She was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. Ruffin is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism and The World Record Book Of Racist Stories. She co-wrote the most Tony nominated musical of 2022, Some Like it Hot. In 2023, Ruffin teamed up with iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players podcast network to launch “The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show!,” which she co-hosts with her sister. Ruffin is now writing a revival of The Wiz that tours America beginning fall of 2023 and lands on Broadway spring of 2024.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.