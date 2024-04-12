Highbridge Voices Announces New CEO, Richard Owen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Highbridge Voices (HBV) Board of Trustees has announced the addition of Mr. Richard Owen, who has taken over the leadership of HBV as CEO since February of 2024.

Maestro Owen has outstanding long-term experience in the musical, nonprofit and financial fields which are invaluable to HBV in fulfilling its mission and bringing us to the next level.

Maestro Richard Owen is a native New Yorker, organist, conductor, pianist, singer, harpsichordist, and educator. In addition to working as a musical director in New York, Connecticut, and Florida he has worked all over the world and performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, St. Patrick's Cathedral and many other locations. Most importantly he has been working with young musicians for years. More information about Richard can be found here: Richard Owen

More About Highbridge Voices:

HBV is committed to its promise of significant community outreach and is currently providing musical education to over 170 kids at Merriam Avenue and throughout the community via affiliate programs. Our core is focused on three pillars of an after-school program for musical education, academic support, and providing a space for well-being.

HBV continues notable community connections programs with collaborations with All Hallows High School as well as Sacred Heart School in the Bronx. We plan to provide opportunities for HBV students to receive subsidized education at All Hallows and Sacred Heart schools in the Bronx as well as provide after-school opportunities for students from those schools at HBV. In addition, HBV maintains partnerships with Fordham University for academic support, the Dr. Richard Barnett Foundation, as well as Catholic Charities, Highbridge Community Development Corporation, and others.