Help Leslie Odom Jr, Benj Pasek, and More to Swing Pennsylvania Left in Philadelphia

Oct. 31, 2018  

Help Leslie Odom Jr, Benj Pasek, and More to Swing Pennsylvania Left in Philadelphia

Some of your favorite Broadway stars are getting out the vote!

Join Pennsylvanians Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Benj Pasek (La La Land, Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), along with Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Keenan Bolger (Newsies), and Cameron Kasky (March for our Lives), Brian Sims and more for a day of knocking on doors and supporting progressive candidates with the Broadway community!

They're meeting in downtown Philadelphia on Monday, 11/5/18, the day before the Midterm Elections, and then getting on buses to key flippable swing districts throughout Pennsylvania. Join them and play an active role participating in democracy.

Sign up to reserve your spot on the Harrisburg bus here: https://rally.co/swing-left-philadelphia-4/ or the Warminster bus here: https://rally.co/broadway-swings-left-pa-01/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: RENT Finds Its Bohemians! Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Brandon Victor Dixon, Keala Settle & More Join Cast
  • Keri Rene Fuller, Dan Hoy & More Will Lead CATS National Tour!
  • Listen Now: Sara Bareilles Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda For A Halloween #Hamildrop
  • Official: BAT OUT OF HELL Musical Sets 8-Week NYC Run at City Center in 2019
  • A Glinda Glossary: A Guide to the Fourteen Most Popular Ladies of WICKED Past
  • Elphabios: Your Guide to the Twenty Green Girls of WICKED Past!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE