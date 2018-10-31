Help Leslie Odom Jr, Benj Pasek, and More to Swing Pennsylvania Left in Philadelphia

Some of your favorite Broadway stars are getting out the vote!

Join Pennsylvanians Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Benj Pasek (La La Land, Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), along with Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Keenan Bolger (Newsies), and Cameron Kasky (March for our Lives), Brian Sims and more for a day of knocking on doors and supporting progressive candidates with the Broadway community!

They're meeting in downtown Philadelphia on Monday, 11/5/18, the day before the Midterm Elections, and then getting on buses to key flippable swing districts throughout Pennsylvania. Join them and play an active role participating in democracy.

Sign up to reserve your spot on the Harrisburg bus here: https://rally.co/swing-left-philadelphia-4/ or the Warminster bus here: https://rally.co/broadway-swings-left-pa-01/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

