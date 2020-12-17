Heidi Duckler Dance Presents THE BEST OF THE QUEST DIGITAL BOOK
Heidi Duckler Dance publishes The Best of The Quest, HDD's first ever interactive digital book celebrates the company's 35th year.
Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) publishes The Best of The Quest, HDD's first ever interactive digital book celebrating the company's 35th year anniversary.
The Best of the Quest documents THE QUEST, a project of 10 premieres over 10 days across Los Angeles and includes exclusive photography, film, music, animation, and essays. The QUEST represented HDD's 35-year enduring dedication to inclusiveness and justice in dance, arts education, and our community. The Best of the Quest archives this once-in-a lifetime experience, increases accessibility to these works, and memorializes the company's journey over the years.
Whether you are a dance fan, art enthusiast, or lover of Los Angeles, this one-of-a-kind digital experience makes a fantastic holiday gift to self and others. Proceeds from the digital book will go towards supporting HDD's educational programs in communities across Los Angeles, innovative performances, and employment of artists and teachers.
Following the December 20th book release, Heidi Duckler Dance will host a virtual book signing for The Best of the Quest on January 7th, 2021 at 6 PM. HDD's Founder and Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, will digitally sign copies and collaborative artists and partners will read excerpts from the book.
"The visual, sonic and emotional content of The Quest performances were finely tuned to give us the city we have lost at this moment, and to remind us, through tales told in dance by diverse and skilled dancers, that we must continue to move forward - all that that implies. The dancers... move us and move for us. The work is beautiful and poignant. The dances are tales captured in our brains to be re-run again and again at quiet moments."
Watch the book teaser here: https://vimeo.com/473596592. Tickets: $35 at https://heididuckler.org/35th-anniversary-book/.
