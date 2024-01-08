Hayley St. James to Discuss THE AFFAIR PLAYS At The Drama Book Shop This Month

Join the event on January 16th to hear about this intriguing play and its unique characters.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Hayley St. James to Discuss THE AFFAIR PLAYS At The Drama Book Shop This Month

Hayley St. James will discuss their latest work, "The Affair Plays" as part of the Events @ the Drama Book Shop Authors Series. Tuesday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m., The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street NYC. All these events are in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, LLC.

Hayley St. James will discuss two works: "A Godawful Small Affair: A Playin Two Rooms"

Jodie and Nessa, a twenty-something lesbian couple, find themselves in an unexpected U-haul situation. Meanwhile, their neighbor Luca, a touch-starved, non-binary stoner, receives a visit from the alien angel ghost of David Bowie. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of a raging pandemic. Though a wall physically separates them, their lives are about to intersect in unexpected ways. Can a relationship become routine when there's nothing else? Can life? And can a change in routine become a blessing? This relatable but messy, kind of sad, kind of hopeful, and deeply intimate play explores touch, longing, time, and routine in the age of Corona, all with a touch of David Bowie magic.

"It's Confusing, These Days: An Election Week Companion"

Following a summer filled with turmoil, time seems to return to normal for the neighbors-turned-throuple: Jodie, Nessa, and Luca.However, when the pandemic hits close to home on the eve of the most important political week of the year, an unexpected road trip to perhaps bid farewell becomes necessary. Capturing the messiness of Election Week 2020, this short play serves as a bonus third act to "A Godawful Small Affair." It delves into anxiety, hope, fear, and the generation gap between millennials and their boomer parents during a politically charged week in a year like no other.

Hayley St. James (they/them) is a Boston-born, but New York-based playwright and dramaturg who occasionally performs, writes lyrics, and assists in directing. Proudly queer, non-binary, and on the autism spectrum, they are deeply committed to authentic representation in all forms of media, with theater as their primary focus. In their theatrical work, they aim to blend genuine representation with hyper-theatrical, surreal, meta, and intimate twists. Imaginary friends, ghosts, aliens, and well-handled pop-culture references often find their way into St. James' creations. They have received recognition and readings for their works, including "For Leonora, or, Companions" in the 2020 Pride Plays festival and "A Godawful Small Affair."

Please note that entry requires the purchase of "The Affair Plays" ($10.95), which you can obtain at the register upon arrival.If you have any further questions or concerns, contact rsvp@dramabookshop.com.



RELATED STORIES

1
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY Photo
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members.

2
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording Photo
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording

The final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are is teasing the release of a cast recording!

3
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today Photo
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today

Rehearsals have begun for the new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film.

4
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February Photo
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Derek Klena is returning to the Moulin Rouge! Klena will return in the role of “Christian” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre

More Hot Stories For You

Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NYKelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NY
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast RecordingFinal Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals TodayTHE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in FebruaryDerek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING

Recommended For You