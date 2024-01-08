Hayley St. James to Discuss THE AFFAIR PLAYS At The Drama Book Shop This Month

Hayley St. James will discuss their latest work, "The Affair Plays" as part of the Events @ the Drama Book Shop Authors Series. Tuesday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m., The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street NYC. All these events are in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, LLC.

Hayley St. James will discuss two works: "A Godawful Small Affair: A Playin Two Rooms"

Jodie and Nessa, a twenty-something lesbian couple, find themselves in an unexpected U-haul situation. Meanwhile, their neighbor Luca, a touch-starved, non-binary stoner, receives a visit from the alien angel ghost of David Bowie. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of a raging pandemic. Though a wall physically separates them, their lives are about to intersect in unexpected ways. Can a relationship become routine when there's nothing else? Can life? And can a change in routine become a blessing? This relatable but messy, kind of sad, kind of hopeful, and deeply intimate play explores touch, longing, time, and routine in the age of Corona, all with a touch of David Bowie magic.

"It's Confusing, These Days: An Election Week Companion"

Following a summer filled with turmoil, time seems to return to normal for the neighbors-turned-throuple: Jodie, Nessa, and Luca.However, when the pandemic hits close to home on the eve of the most important political week of the year, an unexpected road trip to perhaps bid farewell becomes necessary. Capturing the messiness of Election Week 2020, this short play serves as a bonus third act to "A Godawful Small Affair." It delves into anxiety, hope, fear, and the generation gap between millennials and their boomer parents during a politically charged week in a year like no other.

Hayley St. James (they/them) is a Boston-born, but New York-based playwright and dramaturg who occasionally performs, writes lyrics, and assists in directing. Proudly queer, non-binary, and on the autism spectrum, they are deeply committed to authentic representation in all forms of media, with theater as their primary focus. In their theatrical work, they aim to blend genuine representation with hyper-theatrical, surreal, meta, and intimate twists. Imaginary friends, ghosts, aliens, and well-handled pop-culture references often find their way into St. James' creations. They have received recognition and readings for their works, including "For Leonora, or, Companions" in the 2020 Pride Plays festival and "A Godawful Small Affair."

Please note that entry requires the purchase of "The Affair Plays" ($10.95), which you can obtain at the register upon arrival.If you have any further questions or concerns, contact rsvp@dramabookshop.com.