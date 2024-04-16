Harlem Sculpture Gardens to Present First Large–Scale Sculpture Exhibition in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harlem Sculpture Gardens is launching its debut art project, curated to foster joy and beauty within our local community. Harlem will host its first large-scale sculpture exhibition on May 02, 2024, and run through October 30, 2024. A plethora of local public parks will feature permanent and temporary sculpture installations.

Harlem Sculpture Gardens is led by the West Harlem Art Fund and New York Artist Equity Association. They worked collaboratively with the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, local community boards and neighborhood groups.

The team also partnered with the online app STQRY (formerly OnCell) to realize online tours and sound walks. STQRY is a storytelling platform that helps visitors explore further, engage deeper, and discover more. Users can choose from a range of amazing features to create location-based tours, virtual tours, mobile, and web apps, audio guides, games, and online collections.

Opening Day is May 2nd with an official walk led by Brooklyn-based artist Coby Kennedy and Deputy Borough President Keisha Sutton-James. The official walk begins inside Morningside Park at 111th Street, noon.

Several sculptures will be flower-bombed by NYC floral designers. They include Louis Gagliano of la Fleur d'Harlem. Nia Mozee of Simply Nia Design and Marc Wilson of The Style Marc Inc.