Hannah Waddingham, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc Announced as Part of BBC's EUROVISION Presenter Line-Up

The star-studded team hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool to audiences across the world has been announced.

Presenting the Grand Final (13 May) to a global audience of 160 million will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, Ukrainian singer, composer and frontwoman of The HARDKISS alternative band, Julia Sanina, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham, and singer-songwriter, pop star and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon.

Presenting the two live Semi-Finals (9, 11 May) from Liverpool will be the trio of musical superstars Julia, Hannah, and Alesha.

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing in VT inserts during the live shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine's commentary box in the Liverpool Arena. Alongside Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, he will front the Opening Ceremony live stream on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.

For the Grand Final commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Graham Norton and actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc will take turns in the commentary box to bring those watching at home their unique and expert views on the 2023 acts.

For the first time in the UK's Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision experts, Scott Mills and Rylan bringing UK audiences their colourful and insightful commentary.

Bringing the contest closer to audiences in Merseyside will be a special commentary team on BBC Radio Merseyside, including Claire Sweeney and the winner of The Voice of Eurovision talent search, currently underway to discover new Scouse talent.

Kate Phillips, BBC's Director of Unscripted, says: "The BBC is thrilled to have such a talented line-up bringing the Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool - on behalf of Ukraine - to the world.

"One thing that truly unites us all is music, and we're proud to have a team - who are well accustomed to the worlds of music, performing and live broadcasting - as part of our Eurovision presenting family.

"It will be a remarkable moment for the BBC to deliver two huge pinnacles in this year's broadcasting calendar, the King's Coronation and Eurovision, within the same week."

Internationally renowned actress, Emmy winner, and Golden Globe nominee Hannah Waddingham, says: "There's something really special about Eurovision which is why I've been an avid fan for years - from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show. It's one of the world's greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years."

Actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc says: "I've been a fan of Eurovision since I was knee-high to Lulu and we are all in for a real treat come May! Whether you're a Eurovision stalwart or a new viewer, I'll be guiding you through every step of the way as we get to know the 2023 artists. This year is particularly special and I'm looking forward to taking to one of the best seats in the house and bringing the Eurovision banter with Mr Norton from the commentary box to those watching from their Eurovision parties in the UK."

The Grand and Semi Finals will be produced by BBC Studios.

Image Credit: BBC