Hanna Q Dance Company To Hold 10th Anniversary Performance December 1

Hanna Q Dance Company announces 10th Anniversary Performance” featuring a full evening of Hanna Q's new works. “Atmosphere”, “Wonderers” and “Hope” with choreography by Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q).

Dancers: Arthur” Trace” Yeames, John Trunfio, Maria Carmen Falivene, Sophia Michitson and Giorgia Picano.

Backdrop Projections: Alan Kaplan, Max Brinson Hostess: Wendy Stuart Kaplan Tickets $40.00 and can be purchased on hannaqdancecompany.com

Founded in 2013, the NYC based Hanna Q Dance Company has been performing original works ever since. The Swedish born and raised Artistic Director and Choreographer, Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson, draws inspiration from the forces of nature and uses its elements to create dynamic narratives through movement. The choreography is comprised of technically rigorous movement, derived from Johanna's background in Dunham technique, as well as partnering at once intricately acrobatic and viscerally human.

The dancers express bursts of passion and athleticism, sweeping the audience into a different world full of emotions. The company has performed in venues mostly in NYC, including Dixon Place, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Dance Festival, TADA!Theater, The Actors Fund Arts Center, Green Space, New York Live Arts, The Triskelion Arts, NY City Center, Abrons Arts Center and West End Theater.