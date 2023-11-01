Hanna Q Dance Company To Hold 10th Anniversary Performance December 1

Featuring choreography by Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q).

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Hanna Q Dance Company To Hold 10th Anniversary Performance December 1

Hanna Q Dance Company announces 10th Anniversary Performance” featuring a full evening of Hanna Q's new works. “Atmosphere”, “Wonderers” and “Hope” with choreography by Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q).

Dancers: Arthur” Trace” Yeames, John Trunfio, Maria Carmen Falivene, Sophia  Michitson and Giorgia Picano. 

Backdrop Projections: Alan Kaplan, Max Brinson Hostess: Wendy Stuart Kaplan Tickets $40.00 and can be purchased on hannaqdancecompany.com

Founded in 2013, the NYC based Hanna Q Dance Company has been performing  original works ever since. The Swedish born and raised Artistic Director and  Choreographer, Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson, draws inspiration from the forces of nature and uses its elements to create dynamic narratives through movement. The choreography is comprised of technically rigorous movement, derived from  Johanna's background in Dunham technique, as well as partnering at once  intricately acrobatic and viscerally human.

The dancers express bursts of passion and athleticism, sweeping the audience into a different world full of emotions. The  company has performed in venues mostly in NYC, including Dixon Place, Jazz at  Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Dance Festival, TADA!Theater, The Actors Fund Arts  Center, Green Space, New York Live Arts, The Triskelion Arts, NY City Center,  Abrons Arts Center and West End Theater.




RELATED STORIES

1
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now Photo
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now

Find out about the newly announced shows and programming for Under the Radar Festival 2024. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on this exciting event featuring emerging artists and cutting-edge performances.

2
Video: Watch THE WIZs Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing Wonder, Wonder Why Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'

Get a first listen to Nichelle Lewis, who stars as Dorohy in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz, performing “Wonder Wonder Why” from the iconic musical. Lewis performed the song on The Tamron Hall Show's The Wiz-themed Halloween episode. Watch the video now!

3
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center

Check out photos of Loretta Devine and the cast of Encores! Pal Joey at New York City Center. Get a sneak peek at the talented performers bringing this classic show to life.

4
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway Photo
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, which opens tomorrow, Thursday, November 2.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City CenterVideo: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale NowUnder the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City CenterPhotos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on BroadwayI NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You