Handel and Haydn Society Partners with Early Music America to Present Black Musicians In Early Music

The Handel and Haydn Society and Early Music America are celebrating the contribution of musicians of color with a panel discussion featuring leading Black musicians in the field of early music.

Led by moderator Dana Whiteside, Black Musicians in Early Music will include conversations with Joseph McHardy, Reginald Mobley, Patricia Ann Neely, Rachel Redmond, and Jonathan Woody.

Whiteside will also open up the conversation to questions from the audience watching the livestream on EMA's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

The event is free and open to the public February 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM.