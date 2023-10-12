Hamburg Production of HAMILTON Will Be Replaced by TANZ DER VAMPIRE

Hamilton will conclude its run on October 15th.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Hamburg Production of HAMILTON Will Be Replaced by TANZ DER VAMPIRE

The Hamburg production of Hamilton will close this Sunday after a year-long run and taking home the top musical prize at the German Musical Theater Awards.

In a statement to the New York Times, a rep for Stage Entertainment said "Economically, it makes more sense for us to have a wonderful one-year run, instead of losing the money that you’ve made by prolonging it for too long."

Beginning November 12th, the theater will be home to the musical Dance Of The Vampires (Tanz Der Vampire in German.) 

The cult-hit musical Dance Of The Vampires is based on the world-famous film of the same name by director Roman Polanski. The book and the song lyrics were written by award-winning author Michael Kunze, and the music was written by Jim Steinman.

Soon after the world premiere in Vienna, the piece became a huge success all over the world, including in Hamburg (2003-2006, 2017-2018), Berlin, Paris, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Copenhagen, Budapest, Helsinki, Moscow, Antwerp, Osaka and Tokyo.

The production has played over 10,000 performances in front of more than 10 million viewers.

Photo Credits: Probenstart bei TANZ DER VAMPIRE / Foto: Stage Entertainment 
 



Recommended For You