HUNTER@HOME Presents LOOKING AT CUBIST COLLAGE With Emily Braun

Looking at Cubist Collage, a conversation with Emily Braun will be livestreamed on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00am as part of the Hunter College virtual series Hunter@Home. Those wishing to tune in can RSVP here.

In 1912, Pablo Picasso pasted a piece of oilcloth printed with a faux-rattan weave onto an oval canvas: Still Life with Chair Caning ushered in the fertile period of Cubist experimentation with collage. The incorporation of everyday, found materials, extraneous to traditional fine arts mediums, radically altered the course of modernism and the way that we look at pictures. Join us as Emily Braun, distinguished professor in the Art and Art History Department at Hunter College, discusses the papiers collés, or pasted papers, of Picasso, Georges Braque and Juan Gris, which are filled with artistry, wit and intertextual references, and force us to examine every detail, delve into history, and expand our skills of visual interpretation.

After the livestream ends, the recorded program is available to view on "Hunter on Demand".

Hunter@Home events take place via livestream with new topics available every week through an ongoing initiative encouraging colleagues and friends to stay up to date on major issues and in touch with one another during a time of social distancing as the Hunter community stays home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DATE: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

TIME: 11:00 AM EST

RSVP LINK

